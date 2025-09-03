SegnaliSezioni
Viet Nam Khanh Nguyen

TFX Darwinex Zero

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
78
Profit Trade:
47 (60.25%)
Loss Trade:
31 (39.74%)
Best Trade:
1 511.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-640.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 966.79 USD (43 550 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 605.37 USD (39 282 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (896.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 730.56 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
63.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
46.84%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
37
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.61
Long Trade:
68 (87.18%)
Short Trade:
10 (12.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.95
Profitto previsto:
55.92 USD
Profitto medio:
190.78 USD
Perdita media:
-148.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-1 652.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 652.97 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
4.36%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.02 USD
Massimale:
1 672.80 USD (1.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.58% (1 664.60 USD)
Per equità:
0.89% (889.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
GDAXI 6
AAPL 3
AMZN 3
NI225 3
NDX 3
SPY 2
QQQ 2
BBY 1
META 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
GDAXI -226
AAPL 2.1K
AMZN 932
NI225 -131
NDX 162
SPY 371
QQQ 142
BBY -650
META -18
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.2K
GDAXI -1.6K
AAPL 955
AMZN 120
NI225 -343
NDX 2.2K
SPY 479
QQQ 363
BBY -129
META -32
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 511.40 USD
Worst Trade: -640 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +896.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 652.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.21 × 57
Darwinex-Live
3.70 × 957
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.80 × 191
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
TFX - Trend Following eXpert

Unlike common strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) or the risky practice of "averaging down" on losing positions, I operate under a strict, rule-based Trend Following system.

My methodology is built on two fundamental and non-negotiable pillars:

RIGOROUS STOP-LOSS DISCIPLINE: Every trade begins with a predefined exit point. There is no hope, no prayer, no "gutting it out." When a trade hits my stop-loss, I exit immediately. This protects my capital from significant drawdowns and ensures I live to trade another day.

RIDING TRENDS & PYRAMIDING: My primary goal is to capture major market trends. Instead of taking small profits, I systematically "pyramid" or add to winning positions, allowing profits to accumulate and compound significantly over time.

In essence, I accept many small, calculated losses to fund the few, large winning trades that define long-term success in the markets.

How the System Works

Win Rate: ~45%

Key Strength: High risk-reward ratio

Critical Rule: Strict adherence to exit rules – no manual closing

Profit Conditions

Trend-following system → Profits during strong, volatile trends

Drawdowns occur in sideways markets.








Non ci sono recensioni
