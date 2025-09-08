SegnaliSezioni
Duong Xuan Dong

OXFORD 256 999

Duong Xuan Dong
0 recensioni
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -1%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
35
Profit Trade:
29 (82.85%)
Loss Trade:
6 (17.14%)
Best Trade:
38.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-180.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
168.87 USD (10 196 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-227.57 USD (9 755 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (22.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
80.39 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.02
Attività di trading:
0.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
85.05%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.33
Long Trade:
20 (57.14%)
Short Trade:
15 (42.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.74
Profitto previsto:
-1.68 USD
Profitto medio:
5.82 USD
Perdita media:
-37.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-180.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-180.00 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-2.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
96.78 USD
Massimale:
180.00 USD (41.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.30% (180.00 USD)
Per equità:
6.80% (118.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 26
XAUUSDm 9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSDm 3
XAUUSDm -62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSDm -2K
XAUUSDm 2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +38.08 USD
Worst Trade: -180 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -180.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hello, I'd like to bring you a high performance strategy based on price action with the breaking of support and resistance levels. 

The strategy has been well designed and created by the experienced IT and programmer. It is also well tested in years. 

Please don't hesitate to inbox me at my Telegram: dong256999. Thank you and have wonderful investment with us.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 04:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 04:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

