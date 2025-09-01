SegnaliSezioni
Maurice Prang

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO

Maurice Prang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
22 (68.75%)
Loss Trade:
10 (31.25%)
Best Trade:
9.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
34.21 USD (8 816 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-33.14 USD (18 296 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (2.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9.72 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
1.67%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.23%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.07
Long Trade:
20 (62.50%)
Short Trade:
12 (37.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.03 USD
Profitto medio:
1.56 USD
Perdita media:
-3.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-10.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.16 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.16 USD
Massimale:
15.20 USD (13.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.16% (15.20 USD)
Per equità:
4.96% (5.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 18
NAS100 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ 9
NAS100 -7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 959
NAS100 -10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.72 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.16 USD

ICONIC 24H Breakout — Clean Daily Gold Signals

No noise. No overfitting. ICONIC focuses on one robust idea: the previous day’s extremes on XAUUSD with disciplined volatility-based risk. You get clear entries, hard SL/TP on every trade, and no martingale or grid—ever.

Why traders subscribe

  • Simple, consistent edge: trades only when price earns it—no constant churning.

  • Strict risk discipline: hard stops, volatility-adaptive sizing.

  • Clear trade logic: easier to trust, easier to follow.

  • Works across brokers: spreads and stop levels respected.

  • Set & forget: you copy; we execute.

Best for

Traders who want steady, rules-based exposure to gold moves without high-frequency noise or exotic filters.

Quick start (2 steps)

  1. Click “Subscribe” to this signal.

  2. In your MT5 terminal, set your preferred risk/copy settings. Done.

What to expect

  • Typically 0–2 trades per day on XAUUSD, depending on market conditions.

  • No averaging down, no recovery tricks—just transparent entries with predefined exits.

Important: Trading involves risk. Past results don’t guarantee future returns. Start with conservative risk and scale only after you’re comfortable.

Ready to keep it simple?
Hit “Subscribe” now and let ICONIC 24H Breakout handle the daily gold setups for you.


2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.22 14:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.01 22:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 22:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 22:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.01 22:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 22:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
