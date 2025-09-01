- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MonetaMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
No noise. No overfitting. ICONIC focuses on one robust idea: the previous day’s extremes on XAUUSD with disciplined volatility-based risk. You get clear entries, hard SL/TP on every trade, and no martingale or grid—ever.
Why traders subscribe
-
Simple, consistent edge: trades only when price earns it—no constant churning.
-
Strict risk discipline: hard stops, volatility-adaptive sizing.
-
Clear trade logic: easier to trust, easier to follow.
-
Works across brokers: spreads and stop levels respected.
-
Set & forget: you copy; we execute.
Best for
Traders who want steady, rules-based exposure to gold moves without high-frequency noise or exotic filters.
Quick start (2 steps)
-
Click “Subscribe” to this signal.
-
In your MT5 terminal, set your preferred risk/copy settings. Done.
What to expect
-
Typically 0–2 trades per day on XAUUSD, depending on market conditions.
-
No averaging down, no recovery tricks—just transparent entries with predefined exits.
Important: Trading involves risk. Past results don’t guarantee future returns. Start with conservative risk and scale only after you’re comfortable.
Ready to keep it simple?
Hit “Subscribe” now and let ICONIC 24H Breakout handle the daily gold setups for you.
