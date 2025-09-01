SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / YalaForex Gold
Sami Saydam

YalaForex Gold

Sami Saydam
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -46%
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
573
Profit Trade:
326 (56.89%)
Loss Trade:
247 (43.11%)
Best Trade:
109.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-221.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 335.73 USD (263 490 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 060.85 USD (497 252 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (84.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
145.07 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
92.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
187.89%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
107
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.37
Long Trade:
365 (63.70%)
Short Trade:
208 (36.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.48 USD
Profitto medio:
7.16 USD
Perdita media:
-8.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-298.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-435.49 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
14.94%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
749.21 USD (88.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
96.84% (749.21 USD)
Per equità:
96.59% (414.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 344
XAGUSD.ecn 141
US30 83
BTCUSD 2
GBPJPY.ecn 2
GBPUSD.ecn 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 346
XAGUSD.ecn -38
US30 -13
BTCUSD -24
GBPJPY.ecn 2
GBPUSD.ecn 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 34K
XAGUSD.ecn -5.9K
US30 -26K
BTCUSD -236K
GBPJPY.ecn 376
GBPUSD.ecn 100
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +109.02 USD
Worst Trade: -222 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -298.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
12.50 × 4
Hello

This is my SHOW CASE Only trading performance. The trades are on Gold, Silver spots (under (Manual trading) and the US30 Index Cash under (EA).

Leverage use is 1:100 in Gold and Silver also 1:30 on US30. 

As you see, I am using the minimum lot size and still the DrawDown% is always high but the account is stable and not at risk.

My profit sharing is 33% to me and the rest is yours. You pay it to me up on my request and it can be any time. 

Any direct contact email me at: sami.saydam@gmail.com

Open trading account on the same broker using this link: https://mexatlantic.com/account/live-account?ibNum=333563249 then fund it with USD $2000 ++ then contact me.

Very clear message> Forex trading is always high risk business because of the high leverage use, therefore, either you admit and accept this high risk and might lose all of your money in the account at once or just leave and forget about me. I do my best to trade your account using my 26 years of forex trading experience and I do my best to make winnings for both of us, but still nothing is guaranteed. If you admit my warning and without any future complaining, then you are welcome to join the deal. Otherwise; leave this page.

Thank you

Thank you 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 12:09
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 11:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 10:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 04:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 04:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.03 02:59
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.02 16:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.01 01:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.01 01:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 01:13
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.28 23:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 20:20
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 19:20
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.