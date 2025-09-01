SegnaliSezioni
Hendri Yudianto

Exitrade

Hendri Yudianto
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -23%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
13 (31.70%)
Loss Trade:
28 (68.29%)
Best Trade:
9.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
35.70 USD (2 610 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-132.30 USD (8 122 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (17.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
17.39 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.47
Attività di trading:
71.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.36%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
22 (53.66%)
Short Trade:
19 (46.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.27
Profitto previsto:
-2.36 USD
Profitto medio:
2.75 USD
Perdita media:
-4.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-21.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.64 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-22.65%
Algo trading:
12%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
96.60 USD
Massimale:
96.60 USD (16.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.65% (96.60 USD)
Per equità:
13.97% (19.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 11
USDCAD 10
CL.R 7
CADJPY 6
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURNZD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -16
USDCAD 11
CL.R -43
CADJPY -26
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -6
AUDUSD -4
EURAUD -4
EURNZD -4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -1.1K
USDCAD 1.1K
CL.R -424
CADJPY -2.1K
EURUSD -321
GBPJPY -899
AUDUSD -365
EURAUD -600
EURNZD -714
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.96 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
KVBKunlun-Production Server
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 6
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live02
0.14 × 14
289 più
Exitrade focuses on market movements based on seasons and history. Risk loss trade on 2-3% of balance and the minimum rewards 100% of risk. 



May Allah SWT. make it easy for me to be consistent with the trading plan that I have made. Aameen.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 08:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.11 08:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.01 07:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 07:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 07:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.01 07:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 07:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
