Trade:
41
Profit Trade:
13 (31.70%)
Loss Trade:
28 (68.29%)
Best Trade:
9.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
35.70 USD (2 610 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-132.30 USD (8 122 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (17.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
17.39 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.47
Attività di trading:
71.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.36%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
22 (53.66%)
Short Trade:
19 (46.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.27
Profitto previsto:
-2.36 USD
Profitto medio:
2.75 USD
Perdita media:
-4.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-21.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.64 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-22.65%
Algo trading:
12%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
96.60 USD
Massimale:
96.60 USD (16.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.65% (96.60 USD)
Per equità:
13.97% (19.20 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|10
|CL.R
|7
|CADJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|-16
|USDCAD
|11
|CL.R
|-43
|CADJPY
|-26
|EURUSD
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-6
|AUDUSD
|-4
|EURAUD
|-4
|EURNZD
|-4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|CL.R
|-424
|CADJPY
|-2.1K
|EURUSD
|-321
|GBPJPY
|-899
|AUDUSD
|-365
|EURAUD
|-600
|EURNZD
|-714
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.96 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.10 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
KVBKunlun-Production Server
|0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 6
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.14 × 14
289 più
Exitrade focuses on market movements based on seasons and history. Risk loss trade on 2-3% of balance and the minimum rewards 100% of risk. May Allah SWT. make it easy for me to be consistent with the trading plan that I have made. Aameen.
