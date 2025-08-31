- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
111
Profit Trade:
90 (81.08%)
Loss Trade:
21 (18.92%)
Best Trade:
14.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
332.78 USD (24 299 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-113.26 USD (6 739 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (22.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
47.74 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.40
Attività di trading:
97.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.22%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.56
Long Trade:
53 (47.75%)
Short Trade:
58 (52.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.94
Profitto previsto:
1.98 USD
Profitto medio:
3.70 USD
Perdita media:
-5.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-61.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-61.72 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-1.93%
Previsione annuale:
-23.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
61.72 USD (4.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.86% (61.72 USD)
Per equità:
19.22% (242.89 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|220
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|18K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.61 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -61.72 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 10
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 500
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 23
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 32
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 12
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 32
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CityIndexUK-Live 102
|0.00 × 142
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 41
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 80
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 293
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.00 × 9
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 3
This is a fully automated strategy designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair on the H4 timeframe.
It captures medium-term market trends with stable logic and reduced market noise.
✅ One pair — maximum precision
✅ Automated trading — no emotions involved
✅ Medium-term signals — clear entries and exits
Proven in real trading with consistent results. 📊
