SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader RUBICON
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader RUBICON

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 53 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
111
Profit Trade:
90 (81.08%)
Loss Trade:
21 (18.92%)
Best Trade:
14.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
332.78 USD (24 299 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-113.26 USD (6 739 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (22.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
47.74 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.40
Attività di trading:
97.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.22%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.56
Long Trade:
53 (47.75%)
Short Trade:
58 (52.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.94
Profitto previsto:
1.98 USD
Profitto medio:
3.70 USD
Perdita media:
-5.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-61.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-61.72 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-1.93%
Previsione annuale:
-23.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
61.72 USD (4.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.86% (61.72 USD)
Per equità:
19.22% (242.89 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 220
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 18K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.61 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -61.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 10
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 500
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 23
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 32
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 12
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 32
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 41
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 80
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 293
InvestAZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 9
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 11
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 3
245 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This is a fully automated strategy designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair on the H4 timeframe.
It captures medium-term market trends with stable logic and reduced market noise.

✅ One pair — maximum precision
✅ Automated trading — no emotions involved
✅ Medium-term signals — clear entries and exits

Proven in real trading with consistent results. 📊


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 19:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 19:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 08:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 01:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 23:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ALEX AlgoTrader RUBICON
53USD al mese
22%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
26
100%
111
81%
97%
2.93
1.98
USD
19%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.