Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Runa

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 53 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
53
Profit Trade:
47 (88.67%)
Loss Trade:
6 (11.32%)
Best Trade:
246.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-31.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
888.16 USD (17 295 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-101.23 USD (6 260 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (367.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
384.70 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.38
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.50%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
10.20
Long Trade:
26 (49.06%)
Short Trade:
27 (50.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.77
Profitto previsto:
14.85 USD
Profitto medio:
18.90 USD
Perdita media:
-16.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-74.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-74.00 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
8.20%
Previsione annuale:
99.51%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
77.17 USD (3.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.77% (77.17 USD)
Per equità:
24.25% (1 152.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCHF 5
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
USDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
GBPUSD 3
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 3
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF 2
CHFJPY 2
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
EURJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCHF 64
EURUSD 321
EURAUD 31
USDCAD -1
EURNZD 6
GBPUSD 69
NZDUSD 113
EURGBP -70
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF -17
CHFJPY 5
EURCAD 28
AUDUSD 38
NZDJPY 48
GBPCAD 42
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCHF 4
CADCHF -4
EURJPY 22
AUDNZD 20
GBPNZD 20
USDJPY 24
NZDCAD 16
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURUSD 3.1K
EURAUD 1.7K
USDCAD 70
EURNZD 1K
GBPUSD 1K
NZDUSD 1K
EURGBP -5K
AUDCAD 340
EURCHF 180
CHFJPY 699
EURCAD 699
AUDUSD 439
NZDJPY 698
GBPCAD 700
AUDJPY 349
GBPJPY 350
AUDCHF 350
CADCHF -363
EURJPY 349
AUDNZD 349
GBPNZD 349
USDJPY 349
NZDCAD 350
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +246.90 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +367.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -74.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 32
Huge-Live
0.00 × 6
Divisa-Live
0.00 × 17
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 5
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 15
0.00 × 24
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 2
AdamantFinance-Real
0.00 × 17
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 4
StarfishFX-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 16
EGlobal-Cent7
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 1
IndigoDMA-Live
0.00 × 3
JAFX-Real
0.00 × 43
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 232
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 54
NordFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 8
AUSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 29
1065 più
MultiFX M30 Auto is a multi-currency automated trading system designed for traders who want stability, diversification, and consistent growth. The algorithm simultaneously works on 28 forex pairs (majors + crosses) and adapts to different market phases with precision.

📊 How It Works

  • The system trades on the M30 timeframe, which offers the perfect balance between speed and accuracy.

  • It applies a multi-layered indicator logic to filter signals and enter trades with high probability.

  • Diversification across 28 pairs ensures reduced risk and smoother equity growth.

⚙️ Key Advantages
✅ 100% Automated — no manual trading required
✅ Works on 28 currency pairs simultaneously
✅ Diversified approach minimizes drawdown
✅ Stable performance in both trending and ranging markets
✅ Ideal for long-term portfolio growth

💡 Why Choose This Strategy?
MultiFX M30 Auto is built for traders and investors who value reliable, automated trading without emotional interference. It aims to deliver steady profits by combining multiple pairs, time-tested logic, and optimized trade management.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
