SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Hoang Nine Trader 200USD to 100k USD
Xuan Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nine Trader 200USD to 100k USD

Xuan Hoang Nguyen
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -27%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
62
Profit Trade:
26 (41.93%)
Loss Trade:
36 (58.06%)
Best Trade:
134.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-63.13 USD
Profitto lordo:
773.37 USD (150 692 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-827.63 USD (226 997 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (176.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
176.83 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
38.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
124.04%
Ultimo trade:
57 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.19
Long Trade:
21 (33.87%)
Short Trade:
41 (66.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.93
Profitto previsto:
-0.88 USD
Profitto medio:
29.75 USD
Perdita media:
-22.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-222.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-222.93 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
-27.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
54.26 USD
Massimale:
292.92 USD (66.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
66.77% (292.92 USD)
Per equità:
27.29% (79.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 14
USDJPY 13
EURUSD 12
AUDUSD 10
GBPUSD 6
USDCAD 4
US30 2
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -42
USDJPY -117
EURUSD 144
AUDUSD -28
GBPUSD 91
USDCAD -51
US30 -54
XAUUSD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -76K
USDJPY -615
EURUSD 788
AUDUSD -93
GBPUSD 545
USDCAD -190
US30 -2K
XAUUSD 1.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +134.77 USD
Worst Trade: -63 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +176.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -222.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.73 × 1593
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
4.23 × 863
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.02 × 59
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.68 × 499
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
JunoMarkets-Server
17.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
19.39 × 233
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Hello, I’m Hoang Nine – an experienced trader from Vietnam with over 8 years of trading expertise.

I started my journey with just $200, aiming to grow this account to $100k according to my plan.

I take risks of up to 10% based on the current balance.

Please don’t copy my trades if you cannot accept the risk — otherwise, your money may disappear into the clouds just like mine could!

nói thế thôi tuổi gì mà cháy được tài khoản tui mấy ông ạ! 




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.28 23:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 10:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 14:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.17 14:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 11:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.16 11:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 10:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.10 03:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 09:24
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.07 09:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 17:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.06 17:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 00:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Hoang Nine Trader 200USD to 100k USD
30USD al mese
-27%
0
0
USD
146
USD
5
0%
62
41%
39%
0.93
-0.88
USD
67%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.