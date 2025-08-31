- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|14
|USDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|4
|US30
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-42
|USDJPY
|-117
|EURUSD
|144
|AUDUSD
|-28
|GBPUSD
|91
|USDCAD
|-51
|US30
|-54
|XAUUSD
|4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-76K
|USDJPY
|-615
|EURUSD
|788
|AUDUSD
|-93
|GBPUSD
|545
|USDCAD
|-190
|US30
|-2K
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.73 × 1593
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.23 × 863
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.32 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.02 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.54 × 520
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.68 × 499
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.83 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.54 × 76
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|17.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|19.39 × 233
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
Hello, I’m Hoang Nine – an experienced trader from Vietnam with over 8 years of trading expertise.
I started my journey with just $200, aiming to grow this account to $100k according to my plan.
I take risks of up to 10% based on the current balance.
Please don’t copy my trades if you cannot accept the risk — otherwise, your money may disappear into the clouds just like mine could!
nói thế thôi tuổi gì mà cháy được tài khoản tui mấy ông ạ!
