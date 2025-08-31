SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / RedFox Forex Signals VIP
Rui Manh Tien

RedFox Forex Signals VIP

Rui Manh Tien
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -4%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
104
Profit Trade:
25 (24.03%)
Loss Trade:
79 (75.96%)
Best Trade:
27.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-17.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
366.05 USD (166 041 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-403.76 USD (156 204 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (54.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
54.89 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
95.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.45%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
-0.34
Long Trade:
41 (39.42%)
Short Trade:
63 (60.58%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.91
Profitto previsto:
-0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
14.64 USD
Perdita media:
-5.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-59.56 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-59.56 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
-3.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
110.14 USD
Massimale:
110.14 USD (10.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.83% (110.14 USD)
Per equità:
1.97% (18.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 47
GBPUSD 13
GBPJPY 12
GBPNZD 10
EURUSD 7
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
USDCAD 2
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
XAGUSD 2
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 9
GBPUSD -64
GBPJPY 13
GBPNZD -22
EURUSD -22
EURAUD 63
GBPAUD 8
USDCAD -15
AUDCAD 50
EURJPY -19
XAGUSD -18
USDJPY -14
EURNZD -8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD -3.8K
GBPJPY -1.4K
GBPNZD -1.8K
EURUSD -424
EURAUD 4.8K
GBPAUD 690
USDCAD -992
AUDCAD 3.5K
EURJPY -898
XAGUSD -341
USDJPY -1K
EURNZD -676
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +27.52 USD
Worst Trade: -17 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -59.56 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 2996
Exness-Real18
0.75 × 285
Exness-Real16
1.12 × 866
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.20 × 20
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 8
5.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.88 × 123
Axi-US06-Live
6.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real05
7.25 × 16
VTMarkets-Live
7.54 × 13
Exness-Real9
9.42 × 121
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.78 × 9
XMTrading-Real 12
13.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
14.11 × 65
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
23.74 × 295
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
25.00 × 1
📡 RedFox Signals – Smart & Disciplined Forex Trading Signals


RedFox Signals is a premium trading signal service crafted for Forex traders who want to maximize profit with minimal screen time. Each setup is backed by clear technical analysis, well-defined zones, and transparent Risk:Reward ratios to help you trade with confidence.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: From M15 to H1 – perfect for both scalpers and swing traders.

  • Structured format: Every signal includes Entry – SL – TP1/TP2/TP3 – and RR calculation.

  • Smart confirmations: Combines Supply/Demand zones, EMA34 + EMA89 crossovers, and MACD volume confirmation.

  • Strict quality control: Only high-probability trades are shared – no random setups.

  • Battle-tested mindset: Focused on real, strategic trades – not noise or overtrading.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.11 06:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 05:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 03:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.01 03:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.01 02:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.01 02:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.31 08:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 08:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.31 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.31 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
RedFox Forex Signals VIP
30USD al mese
-4%
0
0
USD
958
USD
4
100%
104
24%
96%
0.90
-0.36
USD
11%
1:500
