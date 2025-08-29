SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Apex Portfolio Manager
Paulo Marques

Apex Portfolio Manager

Paulo Marques
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 82%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
244
Profit Trade:
230 (94.26%)
Loss Trade:
14 (5.74%)
Best Trade:
27.04 EUR
Worst Trade:
-7.98 EUR
Profitto lordo:
186.45 EUR (23 660 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-22.94 EUR (2 309 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
80 (30.29 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
78.86 EUR (63)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
99.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.89%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
20.06
Long Trade:
198 (81.15%)
Short Trade:
46 (18.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.13
Profitto previsto:
0.67 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.81 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.64 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-8.15 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.15 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
77.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
8.15 EUR (2.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.43% (8.15 EUR)
Per equità:
22.40% (79.26 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 128
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 32
USDCHF 20
USDJPY 9
USDCAD 9
AUDUSD 8
NZDUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 124
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 14
USDCHF 10
USDJPY 2
USDCAD 3
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 14K
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 1.8K
USDCHF 1K
USDJPY 535
USDCAD 516
AUDUSD 1K
NZDUSD 827
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +27.04 EUR
Worst Trade: -8 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 63
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.29 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.15 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.31 × 86
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.92 × 106
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Advanced Risk-Managed Trading Solution for Major Forex Pairs & Gold

Key Features:

Intelligent Risk Management - Dynamic position sizing with account protection ✅ Multi-Level Safety System - Progressive stop loss and breakeven protection
Smart Money Management - Equity-based profit targets (0.1% default) ✅ Manual Trade Integration - Automatically manages your manual trades with proper risk controls ✅ ECN/Raw Spread Optimized - Built for professional trading environments

Technical Capabilities:

  • H1 timeframe operation (set and forget)
  • Supports all major pairs + XAUUSD
  • Automatic broker detection and configuration
  • Partial fill handling for large orders
  • News filter protection
  • Gap detection system
  • 5-minute warmup for market analysis

Risk Protection:

  • Maximum 5 positions per cycle
  • Drawdown-based trade limiting
  • Consecutive loss protection
  • Session-based risk adjustment
  • Volatility-adaptive positioning

Simple Setup:

  • Only 2 inputs required:
    • Magic Number (default: 13560)
    • Profit Target % (default: 0.1%)
  • All advanced settings pre-optimized

Requirements:

  • H1 chart timeframe
  • Minimum $100 account
  • ECN/Raw spread account recommended
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Support:

Professional support available for setup and optimization.

Note: This EA uses proprietary algorithms developed through extensive research. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Tags/Keywords:

Bollinger Bands, Basket Trading, H1, Scalping, Low Risk, ECN, Multiple Pairs, Progressive Entry, Breakeven, Non-Martingale

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 12:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 15:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.15 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 06:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.01 03:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 01:22
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.29 20:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.29 20:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.29 20:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 20:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.29 19:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 19:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 19:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.29 19:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.29 19:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Apex Portfolio Manager
99USD al mese
82%
0
0
USD
364
EUR
5
100%
244
94%
99%
8.12
0.67
EUR
22%
1:500
