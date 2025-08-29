- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|176
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD+
|144
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD+
|-1.7K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Balanced Strategy: Solid Growth with Controlled Risk
Our strategy is designed for investors seeking consistent growth and moderate to low risk. We use an audited bot that focuses on capital protection and low volatility.
-
Audited History: Our bot has shown stable growth with minimal risk. You can review our full trading history to verify the strategy's solidity.
-
No Tricks: The strategy doesn't use martingale or other high-risk tactics. Our objective is to protect your capital.
-
10-Year Backtests: With 10-year backtests, the bot has consistently demonstrated a Recovery Factor over 10 and a Profit Factor above 1.6, even at more conservative risk levels.
Join our low-risk PAMM account if you want to diversify your portfolio with a safe and reliable investment.
