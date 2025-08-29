SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Break and Cover VTG PAMM1
Claudio D. Ash

Break and Cover VTG PAMM1

Claudio D. Ash
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
176
Profit Trade:
83 (47.15%)
Loss Trade:
93 (52.84%)
Best Trade:
171.55 EUR
Worst Trade:
-106.20 EUR
Profitto lordo:
711.74 EUR (11 099 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-585.39 EUR (12 836 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (10.58 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
174.06 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
23.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.49%
Ultimo trade:
24 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.79
Long Trade:
83 (47.16%)
Short Trade:
93 (52.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
0.72 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.58 EUR
Perdita media:
-6.29 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-159.33 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-159.33 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
2.39%
Previsione annuale:
29.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
119.51 EUR
Massimale:
159.33 EUR (7.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.81% (159.33 EUR)
Per equità:
1.37% (28.39 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ 144
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ -1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +171.55 EUR
Worst Trade: -106 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.58 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -159.33 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Balanced Strategy: Solid Growth with Controlled Risk

Our strategy is designed for investors seeking consistent growth and moderate to low risk. We use an audited bot that focuses on capital protection and low volatility.

  • Audited History: Our bot has shown stable growth with minimal risk. You can review our full trading history to verify the strategy's solidity.

  • No Tricks: The strategy doesn't use martingale or other high-risk tactics. Our objective is to protect your capital.

  • 10-Year Backtests: With 10-year backtests, the bot has consistently demonstrated a Recovery Factor over 10 and a Profit Factor above 1.6, even at more conservative risk levels.

Join our low-risk PAMM account if you want to diversify your portfolio with a safe and reliable investment.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.08 10:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 00:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 17:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Break and Cover VTG PAMM1
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
13
100%
176
47%
24%
1.21
0.72
EUR
8%
1:500
Copia

