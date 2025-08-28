SegnaliSezioni
cbkiri

BEAT THE BANK

cbkiri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
561
Profit Trade:
504 (89.83%)
Loss Trade:
57 (10.16%)
Best Trade:
214.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-448.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 842.97 USD (1 682 063 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 633.07 USD (552 335 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
77 (169.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
732.11 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
97.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.05%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
113
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.20
Long Trade:
561 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
2.16 USD
Profitto medio:
5.64 USD
Perdita media:
-28.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-825.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-825.05 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
9.69%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 005.15 USD (15.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.57% (1 005.15 USD)
Per equità:
6.01% (897.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 561
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +214.03 USD
Worst Trade: -449 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +169.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -825.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.07 × 15
Haha, when you read this description, perhaps you already notice the statistic of the account already. No sure and perfect situation in the leverage trading world. Every second carries risk and thing might turn upside down within a while. Just do the best as much as we can to control the risk and reward adjusted return.


If you are interested for copy directly on same broker, please find the link below @15% performance fee:


https://social-trading.club/strategy/227866309/a/s5r1yliwkn?sharer=trader

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.29 16:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 01:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 01:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L'abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.