Strategy Concept

This EA is built on a simple yet effective strategy under the control of artificial intelligence, designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies key daily levels and executes trades slightly before breakout points, ensuring early market entry & lowest slippage , while controlling risk with predefined stop losses based on higher timeframe references.

No martingale, grid, averaging, or high-risk tricks are used.



Only fixed lot entries with safe risk control.

Key Features

Stable & Logical Strategy – Uses previous day’s high/low levels with H4 candle stop loss reference. Fixed Risk Approach – No compounding, no martingale, no grid. Consistent Performance – High win rate with controlled drawdown. User-Friendly – Only lot size is adjustable; TP and entry buffer are optimized and fixed internally.Works Safely on Small & Large Accounts – Same logic applied, just scaled with lot size.

BackTest Results

Test 1: Small Account – $100 capital, fixed 0.01 lot size

(01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

Net Profit: $1,426.94

Profit Factor: 3.68

Win Rate: 96.9%

Max Drawdown: 31.89%

Sharpe Ratio: 6.27





Proof that even a micro account can grow safely without martingale.

Test 2: Larger Account – $1,000 capital, fixed 1 lot size

(01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

Net Profit: $142,865

Profit Factor: 3.68

Win Rate: 96.9%

Max Drawdown: 37.7%

Sharpe Ratio: 6.27

Scales profitably with larger accounts while keeping risk logic identical.

Why Choose This EA?

Designed for traders seeking safe, non-compounded, high returns .

Transparent rules : no hidden algorithms, no risky averaging.

Works best on Gold (XAUUSD) with default settings.

Perfect for traders who want a trustworthy, plug-and-play EA.

Note: Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management and test on demo before live trading.

Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Time frame: Any

Minimum deposit: $100

Account type: Any with a minimum spread

Brokers: Any broker



