Rohit Ingulkar

Gold Daily TUC Setup

Rohit Ingulkar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
27 (84.37%)
Loss Trade:
5 (15.63%)
Best Trade:
35.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
59.87 USD (25 218 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-48.71 USD (34 300 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (14.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.95 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
0.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.24%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.55
Long Trade:
24 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
8 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
0.35 USD
Profitto medio:
2.22 USD
Perdita media:
-9.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-18.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-18.01 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-12.14%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.00 USD
Massimale:
20.29 USD (15.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.44% (20.29 USD)
Per equità:
10.44% (13.15 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 11
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -9.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.00 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -18.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.09 × 4221
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
I am good with Numbers & Statistics, and market is all about Numbers. 

Strategy Concept

This EA is built on a simple yet effective strategy under the control of artificial intelligence, designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies key daily levels and executes trades slightly before breakout points, ensuring early market entry & lowest slippage, while controlling risk with predefined stop losses based on higher timeframe references.

No martingale, grid, averaging, or high-risk tricks are used.

  • Only fixed lot entries with safe risk control.

Key Features

  1. Stable & Logical Strategy – Uses previous day’s high/low levels with H4 candle stop loss reference.
  2. Fixed Risk Approach – No compounding, no martingale, no grid.
  3. Consistent Performance – High win rate with controlled drawdown.
  4. User-Friendly – Only lot size is adjustable; TP and entry buffer are optimized and fixed internally.Works Safely on Small & Large Accounts – Same logic applied, just scaled with lot size.

BackTest Results 

Test 1: Small Account – $100 capital, fixed 0.01 lot size 

(01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

  • Net Profit: $1,426.94

  • Profit Factor: 3.68

  • Win Rate: 96.9%

  • Max Drawdown: 31.89%

  • Sharpe Ratio: 6.27

Proof that even a micro account can grow safely without martingale.

    Test 2: Larger Account – $1,000 capital, fixed 1 lot size 

    (01-01-2025 to 26-08-2025)

    • Net Profit: $142,865

    • Profit Factor: 3.68

    • Win Rate: 96.9%

    • Max Drawdown: 37.7%

    • Sharpe Ratio: 6.27

    Scales profitably with larger accounts while keeping risk logic identical.

      Why Choose This EA?

      • Designed for traders seeking safe, non-compounded, high returns.

      • Transparent rules: no hidden algorithms, no risky averaging.

      • Works best on Gold (XAUUSD) with default settings.

      • Perfect for traders who want a trustworthy, plug-and-play EA.

      Note: Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. Always use risk management and test on demo before live trading.

      Recommendations:

      • Currency pair: XAUUSD
      • Time frame: Any
      • Minimum deposit: $100
      • Account type: Any with a minimum spread
      • Brokers: Any broker


      Non ci sono recensioni
      2025.10.01 04:04
      Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
      2025.10.01 02:55
      Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
      2025.09.08 02:42
      Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
      2025.09.08 01:29
      Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
      2025.08.28 15:17
      Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
      2025.08.27 17:35
      Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
      2025.08.27 16:35
      High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
      2025.08.27 16:35
      Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
      2025.08.27 16:35
      This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
      2025.08.27 16:35
      The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
