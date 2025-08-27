- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
290
Profit Trade:
203 (70.00%)
Loss Trade:
87 (30.00%)
Best Trade:
52.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-60.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
670.74 USD (32 917 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-567.50 USD (34 427 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (12.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
72.44 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.75%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.99
Long Trade:
172 (59.31%)
Short Trade:
118 (40.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
3.30 USD
Perdita media:
-6.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-65.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-65.63 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
5.87%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
79.64 USD
Massimale:
104.26 USD (7.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.44% (103.94 USD)
Per equità:
42.84% (609.51 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|95
|AUDCAD
|92
|AUDNZD
|52
|EURUSD
|51
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|35
|AUDNZD
|9
|EURUSD
|61
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|-9.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|2.4K
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.22 USD
Worst Trade: -61 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -65.63 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.14 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 173
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.82 × 4250
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.93 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 4063
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.09 × 34
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.12 × 155
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.17 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.85 × 159
38 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
If you are looking for monthly account growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you
Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500
Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trading everyday
We run different EA strategy that we configured to make profit, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing up.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal when possible to avoid big loss.
Feel free to PM me if anything
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
8%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
11
91%
290
70%
100%
1.18
0.36
USD
USD
43%
1:500