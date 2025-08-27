If you are looking for monthly account growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you





Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500





Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trading everyday





We run different EA strategy that we configured to make profit, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing up.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal when possible to avoid big loss.





Feel free to PM me if anything