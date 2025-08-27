SegnaliSezioni
Tan Chin Kee

Low Risk Growth

Tan Chin Kee
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
290
Profit Trade:
203 (70.00%)
Loss Trade:
87 (30.00%)
Best Trade:
52.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-60.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
670.74 USD (32 917 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-567.50 USD (34 427 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (12.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
72.44 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.75%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.99
Long Trade:
172 (59.31%)
Short Trade:
118 (40.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
3.30 USD
Perdita media:
-6.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-65.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-65.63 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
5.87%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
79.64 USD
Massimale:
104.26 USD (7.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.44% (103.94 USD)
Per equità:
42.84% (609.51 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 95
AUDCAD 92
AUDNZD 52
EURUSD 51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -1
AUDCAD 35
AUDNZD 9
EURUSD 61
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -9.7K
AUDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD 2.4K
EURUSD 4.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.22 USD
Worst Trade: -61 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -65.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.14 × 22
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.61 × 173
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.82 × 4250
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.93 × 91
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 4063
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
Exness-MT5Real5
1.09 × 34
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 155
Exness-MT5Real31
1.17 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
Forex.com-Live 536
1.85 × 159
38 più
If you are looking for monthly account growth with low risk, this is the strategy for you

Minimum Starting Capital: $1000, to keep low DD we recommend $1500 

Protecting the capital is the most crucial aspect in trading, we can't afford to lose our capital, thus we monitor the trading everyday

We run different EA strategy that we configured to make profit, if things didn't goes the way as it should, eg. when the DD is growing up.. we will manually monitor the trade and close the deal when possible to avoid big loss.

Feel free to PM me if anything
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 05:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 00:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 15:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.