Salakbun Wongakaradeth

Reversion Scalping

Salakbun Wongakaradeth
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
Axi-US15-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
160
Profit Trade:
86 (53.75%)
Loss Trade:
74 (46.25%)
Best Trade:
11.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.38 USD
Profitto lordo:
82.31 USD (35 090 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-50.20 USD (47 356 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (3.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11.60 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
40.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.96%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.48
Long Trade:
85 (53.13%)
Short Trade:
75 (46.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
0.20 USD
Profitto medio:
0.96 USD
Perdita media:
-0.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-12.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.97 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.37 USD
Massimale:
12.97 USD (2.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.54% (12.97 USD)
Per equità:
5.50% (56.29 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.min 56
USDJPY.min 52
EURUSD.min 46
EURJPY.min 6
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.min 20
USDJPY.min 4
EURUSD.min 5
EURJPY.min 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.min -9.2K
USDJPY.min -5.6K
EURUSD.min 1.1K
EURJPY.min 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.60 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US15-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The strategy is built on a unique combination of Mean Reversion, Volatility Analysis, and Trend Following. By integrating these three approaches, we aim to capture opportunities across different market conditions with a balanced risk–reward profile.

  • Reversion to the Mean: The strategy identifies price deviations from statistical averages and seeks potential reversals back to equilibrium.

  • Volatility-Based Filters: Market volatility is used to adapt trade entries, position sizing, and risk management. This helps avoid false signals during unstable conditions.

  • Trend Alignment: Trades are executed in harmony with the broader market trend, increasing the probability of sustained moves in our favor.

This blended methodology allows the system to benefit from both short-term corrections and longer-term directional movements, while maintaining strict risk management and capital preservation principles.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.26 04:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
