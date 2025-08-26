The strategy is built on a unique combination of Mean Reversion, Volatility Analysis, and Trend Following. By integrating these three approaches, we aim to capture opportunities across different market conditions with a balanced risk–reward profile.

Reversion to the Mean : The strategy identifies price deviations from statistical averages and seeks potential reversals back to equilibrium.

Volatility-Based Filters : Market volatility is used to adapt trade entries, position sizing, and risk management. This helps avoid false signals during unstable conditions.

Trend Alignment: Trades are executed in harmony with the broader market trend, increasing the probability of sustained moves in our favor.

This blended methodology allows the system to benefit from both short-term corrections and longer-term directional movements, while maintaining strict risk management and capital preservation principles.



