|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.min
|56
|USDJPY.min
|52
|EURUSD.min
|46
|EURJPY.min
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.min
|20
|USDJPY.min
|4
|EURUSD.min
|5
|EURJPY.min
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.min
|-9.2K
|USDJPY.min
|-5.6K
|EURUSD.min
|1.1K
|EURJPY.min
|1.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US15-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
The strategy is built on a unique combination of Mean Reversion, Volatility Analysis, and Trend Following. By integrating these three approaches, we aim to capture opportunities across different market conditions with a balanced risk–reward profile.
-
Reversion to the Mean: The strategy identifies price deviations from statistical averages and seeks potential reversals back to equilibrium.
-
Volatility-Based Filters: Market volatility is used to adapt trade entries, position sizing, and risk management. This helps avoid false signals during unstable conditions.
-
Trend Alignment: Trades are executed in harmony with the broader market trend, increasing the probability of sustained moves in our favor.
This blended methodology allows the system to benefit from both short-term corrections and longer-term directional movements, while maintaining strict risk management and capital preservation principles.
