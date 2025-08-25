- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
208
Profit Trade:
149 (71.63%)
Loss Trade:
59 (28.37%)
Best Trade:
7.27 EUR
Worst Trade:
-17.39 EUR
Profitto lordo:
111.30 EUR (1 052 662 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-107.39 EUR (1 061 032 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (9.73 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
26.25 EUR (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
5.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
45.85%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.14
Long Trade:
107 (51.44%)
Short Trade:
101 (48.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.04
Profitto previsto:
0.02 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.75 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.82 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-9.33 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-17.51 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
-8.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
28.92 EUR (33.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.31% (28.92 EUR)
Per equità:
19.51% (15.85 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|193
|USDJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-8.7K
|USDJPY
|92
|EURUSD
|-49
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.27 EUR
Worst Trade: -17 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.73 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.33 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.06 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.86 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.89 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.03 × 299
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.29 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.63 × 38
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.21 × 14
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.78 × 103
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.78 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.91 × 46
Crypto Killer EA links:
🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading
Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.
Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.
⚜️Key Features:
🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
🔰Effective even with wider spreads
🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
🔰Hands-free entry and exit points
📊 Performance:
• Access to 3 live signals on MQL5, results available for review
✅Signal PAMM : (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332299?source=Site+Signals+My)
💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
🔥 If you are not yet registered with this broker, you can first sign up using this Link:(https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020) ,then use the link below to join the PAMM acc
👉 Join Crypto Killer PAMM acc: (https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o)
