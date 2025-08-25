SegnaliSezioni
Armin Heshmat

Crypto Killer TURBO

Armin Heshmat
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
208
Profit Trade:
149 (71.63%)
Loss Trade:
59 (28.37%)
Best Trade:
7.27 EUR
Worst Trade:
-17.39 EUR
Profitto lordo:
111.30 EUR (1 052 662 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-107.39 EUR (1 061 032 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (9.73 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
26.25 EUR (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
5.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
45.85%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.14
Long Trade:
107 (51.44%)
Short Trade:
101 (48.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.04
Profitto previsto:
0.02 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.75 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.82 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-9.33 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-17.51 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
-8.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
28.92 EUR (33.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.31% (28.92 EUR)
Per equità:
19.51% (15.85 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 193
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY 0
EURUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -8.7K
USDJPY 92
EURUSD -49
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.27 EUR
Worst Trade: -17 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.73 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.33 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.06 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 57
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.86 × 320
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.89 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.03 × 299
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.29 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.63 × 38
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.21 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.78 × 103
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.78 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.91 × 46
21 più
Crypto Killer EA links:  


🚀 Crypto Killer – Mastering Breakout Trading
Welcome to Crypto Killer, a revolutionary trading system crafted specifically for BTCUSD.
Our methodology harnesses the power of breakout trading, seamlessly integrating intelligent risk management techniques to maximize potential gains.

⚜️Key Features:
 🔰Tailored for BTCUSD’s volatility
 🔰Effective even with wider spreads
 🔰Fully automated risk management with tight stop-loss 🎯
 🔰Hands-free entry and exit points 

📊 Performance:
 • Access to 3 live signals on MQL5, results available for review
💡 EA is designed for those who seek consistent breakout opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

🔥 If you are not yet registered with this broker, you can first sign up using this Link:(https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020) ,then use the link below to join the PAMM acc

👉 Join Crypto Killer PAMM acc:  (https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/998/ow07iw2o)


Non ci sono recensioni
