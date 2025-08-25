SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Mix Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Mix Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
2 / 1.5K USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 187%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
697
Profit Trade:
541 (77.61%)
Loss Trade:
156 (22.38%)
Best Trade:
36.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-31.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 440.17 USD (125 427 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-568.48 USD (54 705 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (40.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
111.72 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
64.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.73%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
52
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.05
Long Trade:
446 (63.99%)
Short Trade:
251 (36.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.53
Profitto previsto:
1.25 USD
Profitto medio:
2.66 USD
Perdita media:
-3.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-77.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-84.09 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
21.27%
Previsione annuale:
258.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
58.40 USD
Massimale:
108.29 USD (8.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.91% (77.25 USD)
Per equità:
13.64% (134.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 559
AUDCAD.f 104
NZDCAD.f 19
USDJPY.f 7
USDCHF.f 4
USDCAD.f 2
AUDNZD.f 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.f 792
AUDCAD.f 86
NZDCAD.f 30
USDJPY.f -39
USDCHF.f 0
USDCAD.f 1
AUDNZD.f 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.f 67K
AUDCAD.f 6.2K
NZDCAD.f 2.2K
USDJPY.f -5.4K
USDCHF.f 48
USDCAD.f 145
AUDNZD.f 88
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.79 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +40.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -77.25 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

The signal applies a multi-strategy approach: mainly trading XAUUSD (Gold) combined with a few slower pairs for diversification. The core philosophy is risk management and discipline, not short-term profit maximization

- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.


    🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


    Signal Detail:

    1. Trading instruments: XAUUSD (primary), plus some slower pairs to balance volatility.

    2. Style: Risk-first, avoiding over-leverage; entries/exits based on high-probability setups.

    3. Expected performance: 110–300%/year (estimate only, not guaranteed; results depend on the market and copier’s setup).

    4. Recommended minimum deposit: $300.

    5. Best for: Investors who value consistency and controlled growth

    - With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

     

    Investor Recommend:

    - Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

    - The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

    - A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

        Contacts:

        Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

        telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


        Non ci sono recensioni
