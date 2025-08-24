SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Signal de Trading SirCP
Charles Philippe Martel

Signal de Trading SirCP

Charles Philippe Martel
0 recensioni
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -67%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 002
Profit Trade:
1 228 (61.33%)
Loss Trade:
774 (38.66%)
Best Trade:
443.93 CAD
Worst Trade:
-776.17 CAD
Profitto lordo:
17 647.63 CAD (11 871 754 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 538.00 CAD (16 380 848 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
71 (227.81 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
598.43 CAD (53)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
94.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.57%
Ultimo trade:
17 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
226
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.26
Long Trade:
1 181 (58.99%)
Short Trade:
821 (41.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-0.44 CAD
Profitto medio:
14.37 CAD
Perdita media:
-23.95 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
65 (-897.07 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 041.77 CAD (18)
Crescita mensile:
486.21%
Previsione annuale:
5 899.36%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 238.56 CAD
Massimale:
3 362.00 CAD (128.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
95.57% (3 362.00 CAD)
Per equità:
47.98% (611.35 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 673
US30 527
XAUUSD 327
GBPUSD 204
US500 113
XTIUSD 92
XBRUSD 37
CADJPY 21
USDJPY 4
EURUSD 3
BCHUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -1.1K
US30 149
XAUUSD -309
GBPUSD -413
US500 387
XTIUSD 600
XBRUSD 153
CADJPY 84
USDJPY -92
EURUSD -172
BCHUSD 23
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -4.5M
US30 13K
XAUUSD -14K
GBPUSD 2.7K
US500 19K
XTIUSD 233
XBRUSD 157
CADJPY -520
USDJPY -136
EURUSD -321
BCHUSD 727
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +443.93 CAD
Worst Trade: -776 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 53
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +227.81 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -897.07 CAD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.27 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 75
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 36
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Forex.com-Live 536
1.71 × 157
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 13063
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
81 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Trading Signal using Expert Advisor only !!!


XAU , GBP , XBR , XTI , US30 , US500 and BTC


TakeProfit and StopLoss on all trades.


Minimum deposit of 2000$ !


Good Trading to all !!!

SirCP

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 23:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 20:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 17:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 13:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 11:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 14:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 11:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 20:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 17:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 06:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 05:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 04:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Signal de Trading SirCP
30USD al mese
-67%
0
0
USD
2.2K
CAD
15
94%
2 002
61%
95%
0.95
-0.44
CAD
96%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.