Trade:
2 002
Profit Trade:
1 228 (61.33%)
Loss Trade:
774 (38.66%)
Best Trade:
443.93 CAD
Worst Trade:
-776.17 CAD
Profitto lordo:
17 647.63 CAD (11 871 754 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 538.00 CAD (16 380 848 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
71 (227.81 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
598.43 CAD (53)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
94.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.57%
Ultimo trade:
17 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
226
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.26
Long Trade:
1 181 (58.99%)
Short Trade:
821 (41.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-0.44 CAD
Profitto medio:
14.37 CAD
Perdita media:
-23.95 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
65 (-897.07 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 041.77 CAD (18)
Crescita mensile:
486.21%
Previsione annuale:
5 899.36%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 238.56 CAD
Massimale:
3 362.00 CAD (128.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
95.57% (3 362.00 CAD)
Per equità:
47.98% (611.35 CAD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|673
|US30
|527
|XAUUSD
|327
|GBPUSD
|204
|US500
|113
|XTIUSD
|92
|XBRUSD
|37
|CADJPY
|21
|USDJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|BCHUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1.1K
|US30
|149
|XAUUSD
|-309
|GBPUSD
|-413
|US500
|387
|XTIUSD
|600
|XBRUSD
|153
|CADJPY
|84
|USDJPY
|-92
|EURUSD
|-172
|BCHUSD
|23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-4.5M
|US30
|13K
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|GBPUSD
|2.7K
|US500
|19K
|XTIUSD
|233
|XBRUSD
|157
|CADJPY
|-520
|USDJPY
|-136
|EURUSD
|-321
|BCHUSD
|727
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +443.93 CAD
Worst Trade: -776 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 53
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +227.81 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -897.07 CAD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.27 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 75
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 36
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.71 × 157
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.73 × 13063
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
Trading Signal using Expert Advisor only !!!
XAU , GBP , XBR , XTI , US30 , US500 and BTC
TakeProfit and StopLoss on all trades.
Minimum deposit of 2000$ !
Good Trading to all !!!
SirCP
Non ci sono recensioni
