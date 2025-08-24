SegnaliSezioni
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale

TKtraydez

Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
392
Profit Trade:
297 (75.76%)
Loss Trade:
95 (24.23%)
Best Trade:
124.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-131.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 265.31 USD (1 490 998 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 678.39 USD (1 072 306 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (590.55 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
679.66 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
29.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.06%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
72
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.32
Long Trade:
166 (42.35%)
Short Trade:
226 (57.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
1.50 USD
Profitto medio:
7.63 USD
Perdita media:
-17.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-415.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-415.00 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.12%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
14.70 USD
Massimale:
443.80 USD (7.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.37% (436.00 USD)
Per equità:
11.79% (645.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 220
XAUUSD 111
EURUSD 58
ETHUSD 2
SOLUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 67
XAUUSD 120
EURUSD 393
ETHUSD -1
SOLUSD 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 395K
XAUUSD 22K
EURUSD 1.1K
ETHUSD -360
SOLUSD 748
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +124.00 USD
Worst Trade: -132 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +590.55 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -415.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EGlobalTrade-Classic" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.20 × 55
ThreeTrader-Live
0.48 × 48
 Profit with Confidence | Verified Strategy | Low Risk – High Potential
Welcome to my Copy Trade!

I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

 Risk-Managed Entries
 Strict Stop-Loss Rules
 Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
 Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
 Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

 Copy me today and let your money work smarter.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.31 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 07:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.24 10:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.24 10:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TKtraydez
30USD al mese
12%
0
0
USD
5.6K
USD
7
36%
392
75%
30%
1.34
1.50
USD
12%
1:500
Copia

