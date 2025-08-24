- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|220
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|58
|ETHUSD
|2
|SOLUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|67
|XAUUSD
|120
|EURUSD
|393
|ETHUSD
|-1
|SOLUSD
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|395K
|XAUUSD
|22K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|ETHUSD
|-360
|SOLUSD
|748
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EGlobalTrade-Classic" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.20 × 55
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.48 × 48
Profit with Confidence | Verified Strategy | Low Risk – High Potential
Welcome to my Copy Trade!
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.
Risk-Managed Entries
Strict Stop-Loss Rules
Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors
Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.
Copy me today and let your money work smarter.
