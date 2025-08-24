Profit with Confidence | Verified Strategy | Low Risk – High Potential

Welcome to my Copy Trade!

I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

Risk-Managed Entries

Strict Stop-Loss Rules

Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%

Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance

Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

Copy me today and let your money work smarter.



