Yu Long Wang

Improve every day

Yu Long Wang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 212%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
201
Profit Trade:
104 (51.74%)
Loss Trade:
97 (48.26%)
Best Trade:
86.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-32.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
733.95 USD (108 321 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-480.20 USD (222 599 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (45.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
185.32 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
69.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.63%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.55
Long Trade:
125 (62.19%)
Short Trade:
76 (37.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
1.26 USD
Profitto medio:
7.06 USD
Perdita media:
-4.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-4.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-58.21 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
239.17%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
32.77 USD
Massimale:
71.39 USD (40.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.20% (71.39 USD)
Per equità:
25.81% (35.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD# 165
BTCUSD# 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD# 268
BTCUSD# -14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD# 27K
BTCUSD# -141K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +86.74 USD
Worst Trade: -32 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +45.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🚀 Smart Reverse Trading EA - With Intelligent Money Management 🌟

I've enhanced your EA with a powerful intelligent money management system! This feature automatically adjusts lot sizes when trades result in losses, helping you manage risk more effectively and optimize capital usage. 💼✨

🔥 Key Features:

  1. Smart Fund Adjustment 📈 - The system automatically monitors trade results and adjusts trade sizes when necessary

  2. Risk Control 🛡️ - Built-in multi-layer protection mechanisms to prevent overexposure

  3. Auto Recovery 🔄 - Automatically returns to normal trading parameters after profits, maintaining strategy consistency

  4. Fully Customizable ⚙️ - All parameters can be adjusted according to your risk preferences

🎯 Trading Strategy Highlights:

  • Reverse Signal Execution 🔁 - Executes sell operations when buy signals are generated, and vice versa

  • Dual-Direction Trading Support ↔️ - Flexible settings for long-only, short-only, or both-way trading

  • Trailing Stop Protection 📉 - Optional trailing stop feature to protect floating profits

  • Professional Risk Management 💎 - Combination of fixed stop loss/take profit with dynamic money management

🌈 User Experience:

This EA isn't just a trading tool—it's your intelligent trading partner! It learns from market conditions and automatically adjusts strategy parameters to help you maintain an edge in volatile markets. Whether in trending or ranging markets, it adapts and finds profit opportunities! 🎉

Experience this powerful trading tool now and let the intelligent system guide your trading journey! 🚀🌟

(Note: We recommend thorough testing on a demo account to familiarize yourself with all features before live trading) 💡


Non ci sono recensioni
