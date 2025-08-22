SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Balanced Growth
Agus Nasir

Balanced Growth

Agus Nasir
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
22 (57.89%)
Loss Trade:
16 (42.11%)
Best Trade:
63.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-39.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
411.64 USD (3 563 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-309.75 USD (3 839 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (121.05 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
121.05 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
5.10%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.48%
Ultimo trade:
33 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.00
Long Trade:
23 (60.53%)
Short Trade:
15 (39.47%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
2.68 USD
Profitto medio:
18.71 USD
Perdita media:
-19.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-86.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-86.60 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
102.16 USD (3.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.28% (82.04 USD)
Per equità:
15.22% (159.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 22
EURJPY 12
USDCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 57
EURJPY 19
USDCHF 27
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 32
EURJPY -498
USDCHF 190
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.54 USD
Worst Trade: -39 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +121.05 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -86.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

1. Sinyal Open Posisi

Buy → saat indikator memberi tanda reversal bawah.

Sell → saat indikator memberi tanda reversal atas.



2. Manajemen Posisi (Locking System)

Jika posisi mengalami floating minus, maka EA akan membuka posisi locking setiap 15 pips.

Locking ini bertingkat, artinya jika harga terus bergerak berlawanan arah, EA akan membuka posisi tambahan di arah sebaliknya setiap 15 pips.



3. Target Profit (All Close)

Semua posisi (baik utama maupun locking) akan ditutup bersamaan (All Close) ketika akumulasi profit total sudah mencapai +10 s/d +15 pips.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 20:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.31 20:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 19:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.22 02:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 02:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Balanced Growth
30USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
2
USD
1
100%
38
57%
5%
1.32
2.68
USD
15%
1:500
Copia

