- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
22 (57.89%)
Loss Trade:
16 (42.11%)
Best Trade:
63.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-39.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
411.64 USD (3 563 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-309.75 USD (3 839 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (121.05 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
121.05 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
5.10%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.48%
Ultimo trade:
33 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.00
Long Trade:
23 (60.53%)
Short Trade:
15 (39.47%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
2.68 USD
Profitto medio:
18.71 USD
Perdita media:
-19.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-86.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-86.60 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
102.16 USD (3.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.28% (82.04 USD)
Per equità:
15.22% (159.62 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|22
|EURJPY
|12
|USDCHF
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|57
|EURJPY
|19
|USDCHF
|27
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|32
|EURJPY
|-498
|USDCHF
|190
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.54 USD
Worst Trade: -39 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +121.05 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -86.60 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 13
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 26
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 19
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 20
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 102
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 15
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
TriveFinancial-Live-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
127 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
1. Sinyal Open Posisi
Buy → saat indikator memberi tanda reversal bawah.
Sell → saat indikator memberi tanda reversal atas.
2. Manajemen Posisi (Locking System)
Jika posisi mengalami floating minus, maka EA akan membuka posisi locking setiap 15 pips.
Locking ini bertingkat, artinya jika harga terus bergerak berlawanan arah, EA akan membuka posisi tambahan di arah sebaliknya setiap 15 pips.
3. Target Profit (All Close)
Semua posisi (baik utama maupun locking) akan ditutup bersamaan (All Close) ketika akumulasi profit total sudah mencapai +10 s/d +15 pips.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
USD
2
USD
USD
1
100%
38
57%
5%
1.32
2.68
USD
USD
15%
1:500