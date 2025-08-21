SegnaliSezioni
Dinesh Biswas

Biswas

Dinesh Biswas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 83%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
271
Profit Trade:
213 (78.59%)
Loss Trade:
58 (21.40%)
Best Trade:
50.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-70.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 005.83 USD (777 785 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-678.68 USD (562 818 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (33.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
78.82 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
61.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
41.47%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
71
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.57
Long Trade:
207 (76.38%)
Short Trade:
64 (23.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.48
Profitto previsto:
1.21 USD
Profitto medio:
4.72 USD
Perdita media:
-11.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-15.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-73.46 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
61.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
91.74 USD (12.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.07% (91.59 USD)
Per equità:
43.41% (265.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 197
BTCUSD 38
US30 18
EURUSD 9
USDCAD 3
EURCHF 2
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 288
BTCUSD 11
US30 48
EURUSD -19
USDCAD 1
EURCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDJPY -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6K
BTCUSD 98K
US30 113K
EURUSD -1.9K
USDCAD 77
EURCHF 26
GBPUSD 78
USDJPY -318
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +50.90 USD
Worst Trade: -71 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +33.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.28 × 112
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.07 × 180
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
ICMarkets-MT5
1.17 × 6
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
79 più
Welcome to my "Biswas" Signal

💡 A fully manual Forex signal service designed for traders who value discipline, consistency, and transparency.

Unlike automated bots or risky strategies, every trade here is personally executed by me, based on:

  • 📊 Market Structure & Trend Analysis

  • 📈 Supply & Demand Zones

  • 🔎 Price Action Confirmation

  • ✅ Strict Risk Management

Why Choose "Biswas" Signal?

  • 100% Manual Trading – no EAs, no shortcuts

  • Capital Protection First – every trade with stop loss

  • Focused on steady & sustainable growth

  • Transparent trading – all trades visible in real-time

  • Trade stress-free: I do the hard work, you just copy

  • Strategy Used: Combination of Smart Money Concepts (SMC)Supply & Demand ZonesRSIFibonacci, and trend-based analysis

  • Broker Compatibility: All major brokers (low spread preferred: Tickmill,Exness)

💡 My mission is simple: Protect capital, grow steadily, and trade with discipline.

📊 Key Features:

  • Low drawdown

  • Fully automated and emotion-free

  • Real money account

  • Suitable for investors, prop traders, and portfolio diversifiers

  • Minimum Deposit $1000

👉 Start copying today and experience disciplined manual trading


💬 Feel free to message me on 

WhatsApp Personal: +8801632299796

Thanks

Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Biswas
40USD al mese
83%
0
0
USD
527
USD
6
0%
271
78%
61%
1.48
1.21
USD
43%
1:500
