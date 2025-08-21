SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Project Degen Ride the Volatility
Franck Robert Bernard Gentzbittel

Project Degen Ride the Volatility

Franck Robert Bernard Gentzbittel
0 recensioni
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -66%
Axi-US02-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
358
Profit Trade:
317 (88.54%)
Loss Trade:
41 (11.45%)
Best Trade:
111.44 EUR
Worst Trade:
-892.78 EUR
Profitto lordo:
2 595.63 EUR (8 118 941 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 347.38 EUR (4 924 811 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
85 (233.75 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
838.65 EUR (40)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
98.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
560.20%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
288 (80.45%)
Short Trade:
70 (19.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
0.69 EUR
Profitto medio:
8.19 EUR
Perdita media:
-57.25 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-1 022.53 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 022.53 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
-55.70%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
1 683.67 EUR (69.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
69.23% (1 683.67 EUR)
Per equità:
99.75% (1 020.19 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 133
ETHUSD 50
NAS100.fs 48
EURUSD.pro 21
NATGAS.fs 21
XAUUSD.pro 16
WTI.fs 14
BCHUSD 11
LTCUSD 8
XRPUSD 8
LNKUSD 8
DJ30.fs 4
NK225.fs 3
SOL-USD 3
ADAUSD 3
XAGUSD.pro 3
BNB-USD 1
AlphabetC+ 1
NVIDIA+ 1
COFFEE.fs 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 464
ETHUSD 364
NAS100.fs 171
EURUSD.pro 7
NATGAS.fs -45
XAUUSD.pro 32
WTI.fs 25
BCHUSD -14
LTCUSD -2
XRPUSD 0
LNKUSD 6
DJ30.fs -8
NK225.fs 0
SOL-USD -20
ADAUSD -16
XAGUSD.pro -685
BNB-USD 1
AlphabetC+ 1
NVIDIA+ 1
COFFEE.fs 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 3M
ETHUSD 499K
NAS100.fs 75K
EURUSD.pro 579
NATGAS.fs -296
XAUUSD.pro 3.8K
WTI.fs 249
BCHUSD -6.1K
LTCUSD -933
XRPUSD 6.8K
LNKUSD -7.5K
DJ30.fs -16K
NK225.fs 6
SOL-USD -6.8K
ADAUSD -521
XAGUSD.pro -14K
BNB-USD 861
AlphabetC+ 23
NVIDIA+ 41
COFFEE.fs 800
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +111.44 EUR
Worst Trade: -893 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 40
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +233.75 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 022.53 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US02-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
Project Degen is a high-risk / high-reward signal designed to ride market volatility with speed and conviction. The strategy combines scalping and breakout trades on major indices and FX pairs, using aggressive money management and controlled pyramiding. Expect non-linear growth, deep drawdowns, and periods of stagnation followed by strong accelerations.

⚠️ This signal is not suitable for conservative investors. It is intended for traders who fully understand and accept the risks of high volatility trading.

Highlights

  • High Risk / High Reward

  • Scalping & Breakouts (Indices + FX)

  • Controlled Pyramiding on confirmed moves


#HighRisk #HighReward #Scalping #Breakout #Indices #FX #Volatility #Pyramiding #ProjectDegen #RideTheVolatility


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 17:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 21:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 03:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.28 16:17
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 18:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 19:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 17:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 15:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 12:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
