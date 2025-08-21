- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|133
|ETHUSD
|50
|NAS100.fs
|48
|EURUSD.pro
|21
|NATGAS.fs
|21
|XAUUSD.pro
|16
|WTI.fs
|14
|BCHUSD
|11
|LTCUSD
|8
|XRPUSD
|8
|LNKUSD
|8
|DJ30.fs
|4
|NK225.fs
|3
|SOL-USD
|3
|ADAUSD
|3
|XAGUSD.pro
|3
|BNB-USD
|1
|AlphabetC+
|1
|NVIDIA+
|1
|COFFEE.fs
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|464
|ETHUSD
|364
|NAS100.fs
|171
|EURUSD.pro
|7
|NATGAS.fs
|-45
|XAUUSD.pro
|32
|WTI.fs
|25
|BCHUSD
|-14
|LTCUSD
|-2
|XRPUSD
|0
|LNKUSD
|6
|DJ30.fs
|-8
|NK225.fs
|0
|SOL-USD
|-20
|ADAUSD
|-16
|XAGUSD.pro
|-685
|BNB-USD
|1
|AlphabetC+
|1
|NVIDIA+
|1
|COFFEE.fs
|3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|3M
|ETHUSD
|499K
|NAS100.fs
|75K
|EURUSD.pro
|579
|NATGAS.fs
|-296
|XAUUSD.pro
|3.8K
|WTI.fs
|249
|BCHUSD
|-6.1K
|LTCUSD
|-933
|XRPUSD
|6.8K
|LNKUSD
|-7.5K
|DJ30.fs
|-16K
|NK225.fs
|6
|SOL-USD
|-6.8K
|ADAUSD
|-521
|XAGUSD.pro
|-14K
|BNB-USD
|861
|AlphabetC+
|23
|NVIDIA+
|41
|COFFEE.fs
|800
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US02-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
Project Degen is a high-risk / high-reward signal designed to ride market volatility with speed and conviction. The strategy combines scalping and breakout trades on major indices and FX pairs, using aggressive money management and controlled pyramiding. Expect non-linear growth, deep drawdowns, and periods of stagnation followed by strong accelerations.
⚠️ This signal is not suitable for conservative investors. It is intended for traders who fully understand and accept the risks of high volatility trading.
Highlights
-
High Risk / High Reward
-
Scalping & Breakouts (Indices + FX)
-
Controlled Pyramiding on confirmed moves
USD
EUR
EUR