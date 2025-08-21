SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / VolumeHedger EA GOLD Lydians TrCatch
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk

VolumeHedger EA GOLD Lydians TrCatch

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 90 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 59%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
71
Profit Trade:
53 (74.64%)
Loss Trade:
18 (25.35%)
Best Trade:
49.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-26.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
494.69 USD (29 122 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-274.40 USD (23 525 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (46.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
67.31 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
26.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.49%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.57
Long Trade:
35 (49.30%)
Short Trade:
36 (50.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.80
Profitto previsto:
3.10 USD
Profitto medio:
9.33 USD
Perdita media:
-15.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-39.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-39.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
42.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
35.10 USD
Massimale:
39.54 USD (12.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.99% (39.54 USD)
Per equità:
7.44% (21.66 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.s 220
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.s 5.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.92 USD
Worst Trade: -26 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +46.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss. 
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 30%
  • Amount of Loss: 50%
  • Min Required Deposit: 600$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians + TrendCatcher(added at 08.09.2025)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 01:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 00:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 11:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.21 11:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.21 00:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 00:43
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 00:43
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.21 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
VolumeHedger EA GOLD Lydians TrCatch
90USD al mese
59%
0
0
USD
632
USD
6
100%
71
74%
26%
1.80
3.10
USD
13%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.