- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
71
Profit Trade:
53 (74.64%)
Loss Trade:
18 (25.35%)
Best Trade:
49.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-26.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
494.69 USD (29 122 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-274.40 USD (23 525 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (46.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
67.31 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
26.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.49%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.57
Long Trade:
35 (49.30%)
Short Trade:
36 (50.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.80
Profitto previsto:
3.10 USD
Profitto medio:
9.33 USD
Perdita media:
-15.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-39.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-39.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
42.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
35.10 USD
Massimale:
39.54 USD (12.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.99% (39.54 USD)
Per equità:
7.44% (21.66 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|71
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|220
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|5.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.92 USD
Worst Trade: -26 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +46.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.54 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
It combines a hedging strategy with a martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
A fixed monthly return is targeted, but it carries a high risk of significant loss.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 30%
- Amount of Loss: 50%
- Min Required Deposit: 600$
- Used Strategies: Lydians + TrendCatcher(added at 08.09.2025)
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
90USD al mese
59%
0
0
USD
USD
632
USD
USD
6
100%
71
74%
26%
1.80
3.10
USD
USD
13%
1:500