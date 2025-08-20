SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Gold King AI EA
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Gold King AI EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 35%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
29 (90.62%)
Loss Trade:
3 (9.38%)
Best Trade:
32.02 EUR
Worst Trade:
-13.66 EUR
Profitto lordo:
82.76 EUR (2 863 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-30.96 EUR (1 529 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (15.73 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
34.04 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
0.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
92.38%
Ultimo trade:
24 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.79
Long Trade:
24 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
8 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.67
Profitto previsto:
1.62 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.85 EUR
Perdita media:
-10.32 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-13.66 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.66 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
28.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
13.66 EUR (11.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.63% (13.66 EUR)
Per equità:
26.23% (37.03 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +32.02 EUR
Worst Trade: -14 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.73 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.66 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
23 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.08 14:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 13:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 12:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 12:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 12:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 12:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 12:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold King AI EA
30USD al mese
35%
0
0
USD
243
EUR
8
100%
32
90%
0%
2.67
1.62
EUR
26%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.