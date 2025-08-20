SegnaliSezioni
Mhd Aldin Safieh

Gold Ai Confident Profet

Mhd Aldin Safieh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 34%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
28 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
4 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
103.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-195.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
506.93 USD (2 772 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-388.84 USD (2 051 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (91.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
298.21 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
0.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.89%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.60
Long Trade:
21 (65.63%)
Short Trade:
11 (34.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.30
Profitto previsto:
3.69 USD
Profitto medio:
18.10 USD
Perdita media:
-97.21 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-177.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-195.32 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
81.70 USD
Massimale:
195.32 USD (59.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.61% (177.80 USD)
Per equità:
8.55% (146.30 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD_i 118
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD_i 721
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +103.95 USD
Worst Trade: -195 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +91.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -177.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Unlock a Proven Strategy with Over 80% Win Rate and Built-In Capital Protection

Welcome to your chance to auto-copy trades with confidence—a fast, reliable, and beginner-friendly strategy designed not only to grow your capital but to protect it.

Why Smart Traders Choose This Strategy

  • Consistency You Can Rely On
    With an impressive success rate exceeding 80%, this strategy delivers a high level of reliability. What matters most isn’t just a profitable trade—it’s a profitable day, every day.

  • Capital Protection at the Core
    Every trade is safeguarded with strict stop-loss and risk management rules. We never expose more than 1–2% of your account per trade, ensuring your capital is always shielded—even during market downturns.

  • Fast-Paced, Daily Execution
    Designed for quick, actionable trades—perfect for traders who seek fast results. Expect multiple high-probability setups each trading day with immediate execution for maximum opportunity capture.

What You’ll Get as a Follower

  • Real-Time Signal Mirroring
    Every trade I make is instantly mirrored in your account—no delays, no missed entries.

  • Full Transparency
    Gain access to performance dashboards showcasing profitability, drawdowns, and win rates—so you can see exactly how the strategy is performing.

  • Flexible Subscription Options
    Choose between a straightforward subscription or a performance-based fee structure—whichever aligns best with your goals.

  • Accessible with Low Capital
    Begin with as little as $100 and instantly tap into a strategy built for the pros.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.23 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 13:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.20 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold Ai Confident Profet
30USD al mese
34%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
11
100%
32
87%
0%
1.30
3.69
USD
23%
1:500
Copia

