- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_i
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD_i
|118
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD_i
|721
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Unlock a Proven Strategy with Over 80% Win Rate and Built-In Capital Protection
Welcome to your chance to auto-copy trades with confidence—a fast, reliable, and beginner-friendly strategy designed not only to grow your capital but to protect it.
Why Smart Traders Choose This Strategy
-
Consistency You Can Rely On
With an impressive success rate exceeding 80%, this strategy delivers a high level of reliability. What matters most isn’t just a profitable trade—it’s a profitable day, every day.
-
Capital Protection at the Core
Every trade is safeguarded with strict stop-loss and risk management rules. We never expose more than 1–2% of your account per trade, ensuring your capital is always shielded—even during market downturns.
-
Fast-Paced, Daily Execution
Designed for quick, actionable trades—perfect for traders who seek fast results. Expect multiple high-probability setups each trading day with immediate execution for maximum opportunity capture.
What You’ll Get as a Follower
-
Real-Time Signal Mirroring
Every trade I make is instantly mirrored in your account—no delays, no missed entries.
-
Full Transparency
Gain access to performance dashboards showcasing profitability, drawdowns, and win rates—so you can see exactly how the strategy is performing.
-
Flexible Subscription Options
Choose between a straightforward subscription or a performance-based fee structure—whichever aligns best with your goals.
-
Accessible with Low Capital
Begin with as little as $100 and instantly tap into a strategy built for the pros.
USD
USD
USD