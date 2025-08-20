SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Jason Esdale

Smart ETH Signals

Daniel Jason Esdale
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
44
Profit Trade:
18 (40.90%)
Loss Trade:
26 (59.09%)
Best Trade:
17.80 GBP
Worst Trade:
-21.11 GBP
Profitto lordo:
81.64 GBP (66 657 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-94.18 GBP (34 847 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (30.79 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.79 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
22.78%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.77%
Ultimo trade:
11 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.28
Long Trade:
34 (77.27%)
Short Trade:
10 (22.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.87
Profitto previsto:
-0.29 GBP
Profitto medio:
4.54 GBP
Perdita media:
-3.62 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-13.78 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-45.10 GBP (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.55%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
27.60 GBP
Massimale:
45.34 GBP (6.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.90% (45.34 GBP)
Per equità:
5.52% (36.24 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD 24
XAUUSD+ 8
AUDCAD+ 5
CADCHF+ 3
USDZAR+ 2
CADJPY+ 1
GBPCHF+ 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD 28
XAUUSD+ -27
AUDCAD+ -3
CADCHF+ -5
USDZAR+ -1
CADJPY+ 0
GBPCHF+ -7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD 33K
XAUUSD+ 554
AUDCAD+ -20
CADCHF+ -161
USDZAR+ -1.3K
CADJPY+ -52
GBPCHF+ -228
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.80 GBP
Worst Trade: -21 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.79 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.78 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

ETH Momentum Smart Strategy

Professional Ethereum Trading Signals

What You Get

High-Quality ETH Signals based on momentum analysis and smart algorithms. Each signal includes:

  • Entry price
  • Stop loss level
  • Dynamic Take profit targets
  • Risk/reward ratio

How It Works

Our system monitors Ethereum price movements 24/7 using advanced momentum indicators. When multiple signals align, we send you a trading opportunity with clear instructions.

Signal Features

Quality over quantity - Only the best setups
Clear instructions - No guesswork required
Risk management - Every signal includes stop loss

Perfect For

  • Traders who want reliable ETH signals
  • Busy professionals who can't watch charts all day
  • Anyone looking to trade Ethereum momentum moves
  • Both beginner and experienced traders

What Makes Us Different

We focus specifically on Ethereum and use proven momentum strategies. Our signals are based on data, not emotions.

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 16:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 09:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 09:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
