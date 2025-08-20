- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|24
|XAUUSD+
|8
|AUDCAD+
|5
|CADCHF+
|3
|USDZAR+
|2
|CADJPY+
|1
|GBPCHF+
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD
|28
|XAUUSD+
|-27
|AUDCAD+
|-3
|CADCHF+
|-5
|USDZAR+
|-1
|CADJPY+
|0
|GBPCHF+
|-7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD
|33K
|XAUUSD+
|554
|AUDCAD+
|-20
|CADCHF+
|-161
|USDZAR+
|-1.3K
|CADJPY+
|-52
|GBPCHF+
|-228
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Professional Ethereum Trading Signals
What You Get
High-Quality ETH Signals based on momentum analysis and smart algorithms. Each signal includes:
- Entry price
- Stop loss level
- Dynamic Take profit targets
- Risk/reward ratio
How It Works
Our system monitors Ethereum price movements 24/7 using advanced momentum indicators. When multiple signals align, we send you a trading opportunity with clear instructions.
Signal Features
✅ Quality over quantity - Only the best setups
✅ Clear instructions - No guesswork required
✅ Risk management - Every signal includes stop loss
Perfect For
- Traders who want reliable ETH signals
- Busy professionals who can't watch charts all day
- Anyone looking to trade Ethereum momentum moves
- Both beginner and experienced traders
What Makes Us Different
We focus specifically on Ethereum and use proven momentum strategies. Our signals are based on data, not emotions.
Risk Warning: Trading involves risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
GBP
GBP