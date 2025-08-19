- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|76
|GBPUSD
|5
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|388
|GBPUSD
|85
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|GBPUSD
|84
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.19 × 16
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 7561
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.84 × 159
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.99 × 277
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.04 × 522
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.35 × 459
|
Axiory-Live
|2.53 × 206
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.
1. Target average signal return of 70% - 90% per year.
2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $200
3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.
4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 9% in the worst political and economic events
5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.
6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!
7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD
8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them
USD
USD
USD