Kaan Eren

GOLD FOREX

Kaan Eren
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
81
Profit Trade:
61 (75.30%)
Loss Trade:
20 (24.69%)
Best Trade:
77.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-29.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
647.53 USD (9 642 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-174.27 USD (2 057 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (63.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
139.60 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.41
Attività di trading:
1.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.94%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
8.25
Long Trade:
25 (30.86%)
Short Trade:
56 (69.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.72
Profitto previsto:
5.84 USD
Profitto medio:
10.62 USD
Perdita media:
-8.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-45.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-56.94 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
7.47%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.05 USD
Massimale:
57.36 USD (1.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.16% (57.90 USD)
Per equità:
7.48% (364.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
GBPUSD 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 388
GBPUSD 85
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 7.5K
GBPUSD 84
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +77.89 USD
Worst Trade: -29 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +63.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -45.21 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.19 × 16
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 7561
Exness-MT5Real11
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.84 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.99 × 277
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.04 × 522
FusionMarkets-Live
2.35 × 459
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
72 più
If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

1. Target average signal return of 70% - 90% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least $200

3. The leverage on your account   should be at the level of 1: 100 or more.

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 9% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.10 05:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 13:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 20:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of the 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 20:32
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of the 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 20:32
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 20:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 20:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.