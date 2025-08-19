If you have never subscribed to mql5.com signals before, be sure to check out this article:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe.

1. Target average signal return of 70% - 90% per year.

2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $200

3. The leverage on your account should be at the level of 1: 100 or more .

4.DRAWDOWN in transactions is very low, maybe it reaches below 9% in the worst political and economic events

5. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-3 trading days. This is normal.

6. To receive signals, you need your MT5 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

7. The following currency pairs are traded on the signal: XAUUSD

8.This signal is recommended for those who want to be active in the market for years and are satisfied with low profit and the amount of DRAWDOWN is important to them