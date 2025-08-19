A Message from Your Forex Fund Manager. Use MINIMUM 2000 usd balance. Se more at Fxtrade.no

As a fund manager, I understand that many people in the forex market chase after quick gains, often at the expense of stability. If you are looking for an investment that promises massive profits overnight, I'm afraid that’s not what we offer. My approach is different; I prioritize the safety of your capital and aim to deliver consistent, long-term returns.

Our trading strategies are designed with robust risk management to ensure steady growth. By focusing on market analysis, discipline, and careful execution, I work to provide reliable results without exposing your investment to unnecessary risk. If you’re seeking a dependable, well-managed approach to forex trading, you’re in the right place. Let’s grow your investment safely and steadily. This is my personal EA, and 99% of the trades are from the algo, but I also add some for our extra profit :-)



