Brynjar Farstad

Fxtrade NO 2K

Brynjar Farstad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
49 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 223%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 746
Profit Trade:
1 503 (86.08%)
Loss Trade:
243 (13.92%)
Best Trade:
22.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-64.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 014.06 USD (247 025 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 133.58 USD (148 237 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
53 (84.48 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
162.71 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.99%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
139
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.97
Long Trade:
943 (54.01%)
Short Trade:
803 (45.99%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.88
Profitto previsto:
1.08 USD
Profitto medio:
2.67 USD
Perdita media:
-8.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-302.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-302.34 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
29.24%
Previsione annuale:
354.78%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.34 USD
Massimale:
315.15 USD (15.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.02% (315.15 USD)
Per equità:
23.18% (495.73 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1099
XAUUSD 643
AUDCAD 2
EURUSD 1
EURGBP 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 170
AUDCAD -3
EURUSD 0
EURGBP 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 85K
XAUUSD 14K
AUDCAD -68
EURUSD -17
EURGBP -19
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.99 USD
Worst Trade: -65 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.48 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -302.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
0.00 × 12
Exness-Real18
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 18
3.92 × 13
A Message from Your Forex Fund Manager. Use MINIMUM 2000 usd balance. Se more at Fxtrade.no
As a fund manager, I understand that many people in the forex market chase after quick gains, often at the expense of stability. If you are looking for an investment that promises massive profits overnight, I'm afraid that’s not what we offer. My approach is different; I prioritize the safety of your capital and aim to deliver consistent, long-term returns.
Our trading strategies are designed with robust risk management to ensure steady growth. By focusing on market analysis, discipline, and careful execution, I work to provide reliable results without exposing your investment to unnecessary risk. If you’re seeking a dependable, well-managed approach to forex trading, you’re in the right place. Let’s grow your investment safely and steadily. This is my personal EA, and 99% of the trades are from the algo, but I also add some for our extra profit :-)


2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 08:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 12:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 08:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
