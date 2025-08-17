ADVANCE AI MODELS:





ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT:

At the core of our models is a carefully crafted trade sizing, management & monitoring system call Optic Range. Its

job is to define TP and SL

levels, Manage position size,

& In-trade management. With the goal of bosting profits while minimaxing overall

drawdown.





TRENDWAVE TECHNOLOGY:

Propertary trend following technology with the aim of following the markets with unparallel precision.





Powered by VCast Al Engine & XPoint Entry System, both of our Als models adapts to the everchanging markets using Machine Learning and a Team of expert contently monitoring and optimizing the models.