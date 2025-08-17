- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
69
Profit Trade:
34 (49.27%)
Loss Trade:
35 (50.72%)
Best Trade:
1 859.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 752.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
18 063.17 USD (61 153 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 017.03 USD (37 742 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (2 320.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 362.97 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
41.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.46%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.30
Long Trade:
50 (72.46%)
Short Trade:
19 (27.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-28.32 USD
Profitto medio:
531.27 USD
Perdita media:
-571.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-3 461.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 200.76 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
0.13%
Previsione annuale:
1.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 201.68 USD
Massimale:
6 564.65 USD (6.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.35% (6 564.65 USD)
Per equità:
0.62% (616.57 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|69
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 859.85 USD
Worst Trade: -1 753 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 320.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 461.16 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
ADVANCE AI MODELS:Powered by VCast Al Engine & XPoint Entry System, both of our Als models adapts to the everchanging markets using Machine Learning and a Team of expert contently monitoring and optimizing the models.
ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT:
At the core of our models is a carefully crafted trade sizing, management & monitoring system call Optic Range. Its
job is to define TP and SL
levels, Manage position size,
& In-trade management. With the goal of bosting profits while minimaxing overall
drawdown.
TRENDWAVE TECHNOLOGY:
Propertary trend following technology with the aim of following the markets with unparallel precision.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
49USD al mese
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
98K
USD
USD
16
100%
69
49%
42%
0.90
-28.32
USD
USD
6%
1:200