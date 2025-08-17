SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Pixie Pro XL AI
Joel Rivera Anglero

Pixie Pro XL AI

Joel Rivera Anglero
0 recensioni
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
69
Profit Trade:
34 (49.27%)
Loss Trade:
35 (50.72%)
Best Trade:
1 859.85 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 752.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
18 063.17 USD (61 153 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 017.03 USD (37 742 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (2 320.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 362.97 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
41.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.46%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.30
Long Trade:
50 (72.46%)
Short Trade:
19 (27.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-28.32 USD
Profitto medio:
531.27 USD
Perdita media:
-571.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-3 461.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 200.76 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
0.13%
Previsione annuale:
1.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 201.68 USD
Massimale:
6 564.65 USD (6.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.35% (6 564.65 USD)
Per equità:
0.62% (616.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 23K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 859.85 USD
Worst Trade: -1 753 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 320.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 461.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
ADVANCE AI MODELS:
Powered by VCast Al Engine & XPoint Entry System, both of our Als models adapts to the everchanging markets using Machine Learning and a Team of expert contently monitoring and optimizing the models.

ROBUST RISK MANAGEMENT:
At the core of our models is a carefully crafted trade sizing, management & monitoring system call Optic Range. Its
job is to define TP and SL
levels, Manage position size,
& In-trade management. With the goal of bosting profits while minimaxing overall
drawdown.

TRENDWAVE TECHNOLOGY:
Propertary trend following technology with the aim of following the markets with unparallel precision.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.98% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 17:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 07:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 11:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.26 11:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 09:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.18 06:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 05:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.17 16:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.17 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
