|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|214
|XAUUSD+
|180
|NAS100+
|134
|EURUSD+
|104
|USDCAD+
|5
|DJ30+
|2
|USOUSD+
|2
|USDJPY+
|1
|CL-OIL+
|1
|DOTUSD
|1
|NAS100ft+
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD+
|-126
|XAUUSD+
|415
|NAS100+
|56
|EURUSD+
|-5
|USDCAD+
|-1
|DJ30+
|1
|USOUSD+
|0
|USDJPY+
|1
|CL-OIL+
|0
|DOTUSD
|0
|NAS100ft+
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD+
|3.1K
|XAUUSD+
|47K
|NAS100+
|88K
|EURUSD+
|658
|USDCAD+
|29
|DJ30+
|5.5K
|USOUSD+
|-136
|USDJPY+
|114
|CL-OIL+
|-30
|DOTUSD
|-125
|NAS100ft+
|6.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Welcome to Shiva Quantum Pro EA 🚀
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to combine consistency, discipline, and technology in their trading journey.
📌 Key Features:
-
✅ Adaptive Hedge & Martingale Logic – Balances trades on both sides to minimize drawdowns.
-
✅ Fixed Profit Targeting – Smart take-profit mechanism ensures regular booked profits.
-
✅ Risk Management – Equity-based lot sizing and maximum lot protection.
-
✅ Fully Automated – No manual intervention needed.
-
✅ 24/5 Trading – Works round the clock with strict trading rules.
📊 Trading Approach:
Shiva Quantum Pro EA uses a combination of Indicators, controlled RRR, and price action logic to capture market movements. Instead of chasing big profits, it focuses on small, consistent gains that compound into strong long-term growth.
⚡ Why Choose Shiva Quantum Pro EA?
-
Designed for stable accounts with controlled risk.
-
Works best on major pairs and Gold (XAUUSD+).
-
Developed & tested with real market conditions.
-
Focuses on account safety, not just high-risk gains.
💡 Our goal is simple: steady growth, low risk, and long-term consistency.
