Shankar Ramchandra Chavan

ShivAI_Quantum Pro EA

Shankar Ramchandra Chavan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 36 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
667
Profit Trade:
472 (70.76%)
Loss Trade:
195 (29.24%)
Best Trade:
56.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-81.57 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 042.13 USD (2 246 100 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 906.23 USD (268 394 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (55.55 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
137.38 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
49.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.09%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.16
Long Trade:
374 (56.07%)
Short Trade:
293 (43.93%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
0.20 USD
Profitto medio:
4.33 USD
Perdita media:
-9.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-370.51 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-370.51 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
50.43%
Previsione annuale:
611.84%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
296.21 USD
Massimale:
833.91 USD (62.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
58.11% (840.96 USD)
Per equità:
1.80% (11.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 214
XAUUSD+ 180
NAS100+ 134
EURUSD+ 104
USDCAD+ 5
DJ30+ 2
USOUSD+ 2
USDJPY+ 1
CL-OIL+ 1
DOTUSD 1
NAS100ft+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD+ -126
XAUUSD+ 415
NAS100+ 56
EURUSD+ -5
USDCAD+ -1
DJ30+ 1
USOUSD+ 0
USDJPY+ 1
CL-OIL+ 0
DOTUSD 0
NAS100ft+ 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD+ 3.1K
XAUUSD+ 47K
NAS100+ 88K
EURUSD+ 658
USDCAD+ 29
DJ30+ 5.5K
USOUSD+ -136
USDJPY+ 114
CL-OIL+ -30
DOTUSD -125
NAS100ft+ 6.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +56.76 USD
Worst Trade: -82 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.55 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -370.51 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Welcome to Shiva Quantum Pro EA 🚀

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want to combine consistency, discipline, and technology in their trading journey.

📌 Key Features:

  • Adaptive Hedge & Martingale Logic – Balances trades on both sides to minimize drawdowns.

  • Fixed Profit Targeting – Smart take-profit mechanism ensures regular booked profits.

  • Risk Management – Equity-based lot sizing and maximum lot protection.

  • Fully Automated – No manual intervention needed.

  • 24/5 Trading – Works round the clock with strict trading rules.

📊 Trading Approach:
Shiva Quantum Pro EA uses a combination of Indicators, controlled RRR, and price action logic to capture market movements. Instead of chasing big profits, it focuses on small, consistent gains that compound into strong long-term growth.

Why Choose Shiva Quantum Pro EA?

  • Designed for stable accounts with controlled risk.

  • Works best on major pairs and Gold (XAUUSD+).

  • Developed & tested with real market conditions.

  • Focuses on account safety, not just high-risk gains.

💡 Our goal is simple: steady growth, low risk, and long-term consistency.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 05:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.17 20:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
