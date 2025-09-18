- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|336
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDr
|642
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDr
|31K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSA-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Welcome to my signal and thank you for choosing us.
The Bible tells us in Genesis2 that there is a land where there is gold and the gold in that land is good. You see, gold is good!
This signal is fairly conservative and we try to keep drawdown between 20% and 25%. According to scripture, once again, our aim is to double your investment in a year. Now I understand that might seem very conservative, but I prefer not to gamble with other people's hard-earned money - and wish to provide a signal that continues a growth trend that is fairly safe, and predictable.
I suggest nothing less than $2000 as your initial deposit. Although this can be accomplished with a CENT account, I don't feel that your returns will be able to cover your costs. (Just want to be transparent here.) So it's best to save up, and gather your funds and then once you have $2000 dollars then subscribe to the signal. Or you can test the signal on a demo account for a few months at your discretion.
I look forward to seeing you as a successful subscriber very soon! Once again, thank you for choosing us.
Love you and praying for you.
