Craig Stewart Venn

Pison

Craig Stewart Venn
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 34%
HFMarketsSA-Live2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
336
Profit Trade:
268 (79.76%)
Loss Trade:
68 (20.24%)
Best Trade:
35.94 USD
Worst Trade:
-43.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
994.81 USD (58 254 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-352.88 USD (27 462 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (65.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
65.88 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
78.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.13%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
218
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.81
Long Trade:
328 (97.62%)
Short Trade:
8 (2.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.82
Profitto previsto:
1.91 USD
Profitto medio:
3.71 USD
Perdita media:
-5.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-94.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-94.23 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
34.42%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.83 USD
Massimale:
94.23 USD (4.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.60% (94.23 USD)
Per equità:
14.37% (335.35 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 336
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDr 642
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDr 31K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.94 USD
Worst Trade: -43 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +65.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -94.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSA-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Welcome to my signal and thank you for choosing us.

The Bible tells us in Genesis2 that there is a land where there is gold and the gold in that land is good. You see, gold is good! 

This signal is fairly conservative and we try to keep drawdown between 20% and 25%. According to scripture, once again, our aim is to double your investment in a year. Now I understand that might seem very conservative, but I prefer not to gamble with other people's hard-earned money - and wish to provide a signal that continues a growth trend that is fairly safe, and predictable.

I suggest nothing less than $2000 as your initial deposit. Although this can be accomplished with a CENT account, I don't feel that your returns will be able to cover your costs. (Just want to be transparent here.) So it's best to save up, and gather your funds and then once you have $2000 dollars then subscribe to the signal. Or you can test the signal on a demo account for a few months at your discretion.

I look forward to seeing you as a successful subscriber very soon! Once again, thank you for choosing us.


Love you and praying for you.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 04:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.16 18:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 18:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.16 18:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
