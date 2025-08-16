SegnaliSezioni
Samyadip Ghosh

White Gold Pro

Samyadip Ghosh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 138%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
400
Profit Trade:
336 (84.00%)
Loss Trade:
64 (16.00%)
Best Trade:
18.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-83.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 006.83 USD (701 063 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-727.94 USD (391 843 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (42.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
81.33 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
22.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
128.55%
Ultimo trade:
37 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.05
Long Trade:
400 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.38
Profitto previsto:
0.70 USD
Profitto medio:
3.00 USD
Perdita media:
-11.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-185.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-265.18 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-30.78%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
265.18 USD (38.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
76.97% (265.18 USD)
Per equità:
61.93% (213.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 339
USTECm 61
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 253
USTECm 26
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 170K
USTECm 139K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.51 USD
Worst Trade: -83 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +42.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -185.48 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

White Gold EA – Trade with Confidence, Grow with Ease

Step into a world where trading doesn’t feel like a gamble. White Gold EA is built to help you achieve steady, reliable growth while keeping drawdowns in check. Imagine waking up to a trading account that works for you, capturing high-probability moves without the stress of constant monitoring. This EA is your partner for consistent results, combining smart strategy with simplicity, so you can focus on your life while your trades work in the background.

Why Traders Love White Gold EA:
Steady Growth: Designed to protect your capital while capturing consistent profits
Low Drawdown: Trades intelligently, reducing risk and emotional stress
Hands-Free Trading: Works autonomously, so you can enjoy life outside the charts
Smart Trend Alignment: Spots the right moments to enter the market
Peace of Mind: Transparent, reliable, and built for long-term performance

Turn your trading account into a quietly growing asset. White Gold EA isn’t about chasing every move—it’s about trading smart, staying disciplined, and building wealth steadily.

Trades on Gold & Nasdaq (US100, USTECH)
EA has automatic loss management system so a hidden SL is always in place to safeguard your capital.

Minimum Starting Balance - 100$ with 0.01 Lots (For Gold).
Recommended Starting Balance - 1000$ with 0.05 Lots (For Gold).


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 09:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 00:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 19:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 18:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 18:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 17:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 10:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 09:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 02:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 11:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
