|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|339
|USTECm
|61
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDm
|253
|USTECm
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDm
|170K
|USTECm
|139K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
White Gold EA – Trade with Confidence, Grow with Ease
Step into a world where trading doesn’t feel like a gamble. White Gold EA is built to help you achieve steady, reliable growth while keeping drawdowns in check. Imagine waking up to a trading account that works for you, capturing high-probability moves without the stress of constant monitoring. This EA is your partner for consistent results, combining smart strategy with simplicity, so you can focus on your life while your trades work in the background.
Why Traders Love White Gold EA:
✅ Steady Growth: Designed to protect your capital while capturing consistent profits
✅ Low Drawdown: Trades intelligently, reducing risk and emotional stress
✅ Hands-Free Trading: Works autonomously, so you can enjoy life outside the charts
✅ Smart Trend Alignment: Spots the right moments to enter the market
✅ Peace of Mind: Transparent, reliable, and built for long-term performance
Turn your trading account into a quietly growing asset. White Gold EA isn’t about chasing every move—it’s about trading smart, staying disciplined, and building wealth steadily.
Trades on Gold & Nasdaq (US100, USTECH)
EA has automatic loss management system so a hidden SL is always in place to safeguard your capital.
Minimum Starting Balance - 100$ with 0.01 Lots (For Gold).
Recommended Starting Balance - 1000$ with 0.05 Lots (For Gold).
