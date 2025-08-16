- Crescita
Trade:
90
Profit Trade:
47 (52.22%)
Loss Trade:
43 (47.78%)
Best Trade:
15.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
143.71 USD (291 834 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-143.30 USD (204 379 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (12.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.17 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
34.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.53%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.01
Long Trade:
30 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
60 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
3.06 USD
Perdita media:
-3.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-30.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.48 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
1.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
57.93 USD
Massimale:
57.93 USD (11.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.32% (56.59 USD)
Per equità:
5.85% (25.85 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|30
|EURUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|8
|BTCUSD
|8
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|-13
|BTCUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|-3
|AUDUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|-4
|NZDUSD
|-7
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|744
|USDJPY
|-1.8K
|BTCUSD
|78K
|USDCHF
|-180
|AUDUSD
|-353
|USDCAD
|-511
|NZDUSD
|-710
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.58 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.48 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 1036
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.28 × 423
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.40 × 92
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.62 × 66
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.34 × 319
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.52 × 93
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.86 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.35 × 63
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
Weltrade-Real
|5.60 × 121
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.71 × 154
Copy Trade is a smart investment method where you replicate the trades of experienced traders, allowing the system to automatically execute trades on your behalf.
Invictus
Sustainable Profit – Unshakable Trust
Accounts are managed based on personalized financial standards.
We provide clear strategies, transparent trade journals, and thorough analysis.
Risk is strictly controlled – prioritizing account safety first, profits second.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
38USD al mese
0%
1
115
USD
USD
500
USD
USD
6
0%
90
52%
35%
1.00
0.00
USD
USD
11%
1:500