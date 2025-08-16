SegnaliSezioni
Minh Phuong Tran

FX INVICTUS

Minh Phuong Tran
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
1 / 115 USD
Copia per 38 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
90
Profit Trade:
47 (52.22%)
Loss Trade:
43 (47.78%)
Best Trade:
15.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
143.71 USD (291 834 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-143.30 USD (204 379 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (12.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.17 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
34.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.53%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.01
Long Trade:
30 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
60 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
3.06 USD
Perdita media:
-3.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-30.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30.48 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
1.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
57.93 USD
Massimale:
57.93 USD (11.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.32% (56.59 USD)
Per equità:
5.85% (25.85 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 10
USDJPY 8
BTCUSD 8
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 7
USDCAD 6
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 8
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 7
USDJPY -13
BTCUSD 5
USDCHF -3
AUDUSD -3
USDCAD -4
NZDUSD -7
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 11K
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD 744
USDJPY -1.8K
BTCUSD 78K
USDCHF -180
AUDUSD -353
USDCAD -511
NZDUSD -710
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.58 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.48 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 1036
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
Exness-MT5Real15
1.28 × 423
Exness-MT5Real12
1.40 × 92
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.62 × 66
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.34 × 319
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
4.52 × 93
Exness-MT5Real7
4.86 × 70
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
Weltrade-Real
5.60 × 121
VantageInternational-Live
5.71 × 154
14 più
Copy Trade is a smart investment method where you replicate the trades of experienced traders, allowing the system to automatically execute trades on your behalf.

Invictus
Sustainable Profit – Unshakable Trust


Accounts are managed based on personalized financial standards.
We provide clear strategies, transparent trade journals, and thorough analysis.
Risk is strictly controlled – prioritizing account safety first, profits second.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 05:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 15:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 13:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.21 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 16:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 20:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.19 20:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.19 19:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.19 19:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.19 14:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 14:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.16 06:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.16 06:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.16 06:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FX INVICTUS
38USD al mese
0%
1
115
USD
500
USD
6
0%
90
52%
35%
1.00
0.00
USD
11%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.