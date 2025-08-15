SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Fibonacci Rider
Meliana Sutanto

Fibonacci Rider

Meliana Sutanto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 55 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 29%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
253
Profit Trade:
184 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
69 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
15.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.97 USD
Profitto lordo:
470.02 USD (510 975 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-341.84 USD (571 918 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (39.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.56 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
12.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.02%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.88
Long Trade:
191 (75.49%)
Short Trade:
62 (24.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
0.51 USD
Profitto medio:
2.55 USD
Perdita media:
-4.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-36.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36.91 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
28.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
14.03 USD
Massimale:
44.56 USD (9.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.39% (44.56 USD)
Per equità:
4.84% (25.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 237
BTCUSDm 10
GBPUSDm 3
GBPJPYm 2
US30m 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 148
BTCUSDm -16
GBPUSDm -1
GBPJPYm -3
US30m -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 96K
BTCUSDm -155K
GBPUSDm -98
GBPJPYm -416
US30m -709
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.21 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +39.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36.91 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is more than just a performance log—it's a reflection of my personal trading journey. Every trade here represents years of trial, error, learning, and refining a strategy that aligns with my character: simple, disciplined, and technically driven.

My Trading Foundation

  • Fibonacci Retracement
    I rely heavily on Fibonacci levels to define precise entry points, profit targets, and stop-loss levels. The golden ratio is not just theory—it’s the backbone of my strategy.

  • Momentum Reversal
    I focus on timing entries at potential trend reversals, combining structure with momentum to catch the market at key turning points.

  • I do not use fundamental analysis, as I find it often dilutes decision-making with noise. My approach is 100% technical—sharp, focused, and repeatable.

This channel wasn't created to gain popularity or maximize subscribers. You don't have to follow me, this is an MQL5 feature I use to easily view my personal trading portfolio analysis. I am not selling promises of overnight success. 

This is a long-term mission: to trade with purpose, reach time freedom, and live on my own terms.


Quotes : 

One day, people will say: 'I don't know who he is, but his portfolio growth speaks louder than his words." (Fibonacci Rider)


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 11:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 04:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 12:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 15:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 15:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.15 16:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Fibonacci Rider
55USD al mese
29%
0
0
USD
572
USD
6
0%
253
72%
13%
1.37
0.51
USD
9%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.