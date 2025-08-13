- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
134
Profit Trade:
104 (77.61%)
Loss Trade:
30 (22.39%)
Best Trade:
252.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
581.70 USD (18 957 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-311.28 USD (17 148 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (17.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
253.32 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
14.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
72.81%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.49
Long Trade:
57 (42.54%)
Short Trade:
77 (57.46%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.87
Profitto previsto:
2.02 USD
Profitto medio:
5.59 USD
Perdita media:
-10.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-181.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-181.43 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
21.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.05 USD
Massimale:
181.48 USD (13.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.06% (182.98 USD)
Per equità:
43.15% (452.15 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|134
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|270
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|1.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +252.16 USD
Worst Trade: -55 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -181.43 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OxSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
SRP - Aggressive Signal
The Aggressive Tier is engineered for traders ready to accept higher risk in exchange for bigger gains. Trading XAUUSD on the 5-minute chart, this strategy identifies reversal zones, and executes frequent trades, placing positions at least once a day.
While it shares the same core DNA as the Conservative signal, this version employs a wider equity stop (60%) and more dynamic entries, pushing for stronger ROI potential.
Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Strategy: Reversal-based entries
Equity SL: 60%
Lot Sizing: Proportional to balance
Min Deposit: $1,000 USD
Best for experienced traders comfortable with drawdowns and hungry for results.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
500USD al mese
27%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
6
100%
134
77%
14%
1.86
2.02
USD
USD
43%
1:500