SRP - Aggressive Signal





The Aggressive Tier is engineered for traders ready to accept higher risk in exchange for bigger gains. Trading XAUUSD on the 5-minute chart, this strategy identifies reversal zones, and executes frequent trades, placing positions at least once a day.

While it shares the same core DNA as the Conservative signal, this version employs a wider equity stop (60%) and more dynamic entries, pushing for stronger ROI potential.





Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Strategy: Reversal-based entries

Equity SL: 60%

Lot Sizing: Proportional to balance

Min Deposit: $1,000 USD

Best for experienced traders comfortable with drawdowns and hungry for results.