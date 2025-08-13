SegnaliSezioni
JDH CAPITAL AUS PTY LTD

SRP Aggressive

JDH CAPITAL AUS PTY LTD
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 500 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 27%
OxSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
134
Profit Trade:
104 (77.61%)
Loss Trade:
30 (22.39%)
Best Trade:
252.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
581.70 USD (18 957 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-311.28 USD (17 148 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (17.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
253.32 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
14.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
72.81%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.49
Long Trade:
57 (42.54%)
Short Trade:
77 (57.46%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.87
Profitto previsto:
2.02 USD
Profitto medio:
5.59 USD
Perdita media:
-10.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-181.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-181.43 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
21.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.05 USD
Massimale:
181.48 USD (13.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.06% (182.98 USD)
Per equità:
43.15% (452.15 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 134
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 270
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 1.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +252.16 USD
Worst Trade: -55 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -181.43 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OxSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

SRP - Aggressive Signal

The Aggressive Tier is engineered for traders ready to accept higher risk in exchange for bigger gains. Trading XAUUSD on the 5-minute chart, this strategy identifies reversal zones, and executes frequent trades, placing positions at least once a day.
While it shares the same core DNA as the Conservative signal, this version employs a wider equity stop (60%) and more dynamic entries, pushing for stronger ROI potential.

Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Strategy: Reversal-based entries
Equity SL: 60%
Lot Sizing: Proportional to balance
Min Deposit: $1,000 USD
Best for experienced traders comfortable with drawdowns and hungry for results.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.06 11:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 00:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 23:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 18:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 17:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 16:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 03:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 11:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.19 11:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.19 04:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 04:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 10:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 10:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SRP Aggressive
500USD al mese
27%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
6
100%
134
77%
14%
1.86
2.02
USD
43%
1:500
