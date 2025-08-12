SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SPG Gold
Zhijian Weng

SPG Gold

Zhijian Weng
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 478
Profit Trade:
1 009 (68.26%)
Loss Trade:
469 (31.73%)
Best Trade:
218.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-115.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 585.50 USD (97 136 194 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 719.59 USD (273 427 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (58.56 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
439.47 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
54.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.06%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
88
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.14
Long Trade:
807 (54.60%)
Short Trade:
671 (45.40%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.09 USD
Profitto medio:
3.55 USD
Perdita media:
-7.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-300.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-300.35 USD (30)
Crescita mensile:
-3.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
493.68 USD
Massimale:
924.91 USD (64.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.04% (924.91 USD)
Per equità:
24.53% (596.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 932
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 126K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +218.70 USD
Worst Trade: -115 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 30
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.56 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -300.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 12:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 11:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 06:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 05:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 03:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 03:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 02:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.12 01:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
