- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 478
Profit Trade:
1 009 (68.26%)
Loss Trade:
469 (31.73%)
Best Trade:
218.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-115.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 585.50 USD (97 136 194 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 719.59 USD (273 427 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (58.56 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
439.47 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
54.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.06%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
88
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.14
Long Trade:
807 (54.60%)
Short Trade:
671 (45.40%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.09 USD
Profitto medio:
3.55 USD
Perdita media:
-7.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
30 (-300.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-300.35 USD (30)
Crescita mensile:
-3.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
493.68 USD
Massimale:
924.91 USD (64.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.04% (924.91 USD)
Per equità:
24.53% (596.39 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|932
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|126K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +218.70 USD
Worst Trade: -115 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 30
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.56 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -300.35 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
86 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
99USD al mese
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
7
0%
1 478
68%
55%
0.96
-0.09
USD
USD
38%
1:500