- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
508
Profit Trade:
361 (71.06%)
Loss Trade:
147 (28.94%)
Best Trade:
508.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-683.37 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 513.00 USD (175 454 231 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 290.56 USD (15 476 299 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (35.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
597.16 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
94.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
40.61%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
56
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.79
Long Trade:
257 (50.59%)
Short Trade:
251 (49.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
2.41 USD
Profitto medio:
18.04 USD
Perdita media:
-35.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-477.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-683.37 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
47.51%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.78 USD
Massimale:
683.37 USD (52.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.60% (510.41 USD)
Per equità:
35.97% (384.19 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|480
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-419K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +508.30 USD
Worst Trade: -683 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -477.66 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 54
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.33 × 21
|
Tickmill-Live
|21.50 × 12248
This trading signal focuses on BTCUSD, utilizing a robust hedging strategy designed to reduce risk and maintain a smooth equity curve in volatile markets. The approach employs both long and short positions to capture arbitrage and counter-trend opportunities under various market conditions, minimizing drawdowns caused by one-sided price movements. Strict money management and risk control are the core principles, aiming for consistent and sustainable long-term returns.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
112%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
10
80%
508
71%
95%
1.23
2.41
USD
USD
36%
1:500