Nan Deng

BTCUSD EA

Nan Deng
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 112%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
508
Profit Trade:
361 (71.06%)
Loss Trade:
147 (28.94%)
Best Trade:
508.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-683.37 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 513.00 USD (175 454 231 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 290.56 USD (15 476 299 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (35.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
597.16 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
94.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
40.61%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
56
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.79
Long Trade:
257 (50.59%)
Short Trade:
251 (49.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
2.41 USD
Profitto medio:
18.04 USD
Perdita media:
-35.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-477.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-683.37 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
47.51%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.78 USD
Massimale:
683.37 USD (52.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.60% (510.41 USD)
Per equità:
35.97% (384.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 480
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -419K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +508.30 USD
Worst Trade: -683 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -477.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 54
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
1.33 × 21
Tickmill-Live
21.50 × 12248
This trading signal focuses on BTCUSD, utilizing a robust hedging strategy designed to reduce risk and maintain a smooth equity curve in volatile markets. The approach employs both long and short positions to capture arbitrage and counter-trend opportunities under various market conditions, minimizing drawdowns caused by one-sided price movements. Strict money management and risk control are the core principles, aiming for consistent and sustainable long-term returns.


2025.09.28 17:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 19:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 00:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.26 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 18:35
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.10 16:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.08.10 16:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.10 16:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
