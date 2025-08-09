🚀 IMFinityFX Capital Growth – MQL Signal Service 🚀

Welcome to the official MQL Signal Service of IMFinityFX Signal & Copy Trading Service — designed for traders who want to grow their accounts with precision, discipline, and a proven liquidity-based Smart Money Concept strategy.

📌 Our Strategy Includes:

✅ Liquidity-based Smart Money Concept (SMC)

✅ Institutional Order Flow Analysis

✅ Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

✅ CHoCH & BOS confirmations

✅ Low-risk, high-probability trade entries

✅ 1% risk per trade (reduced to 0.5% in drawdown)

💡 Why Choose Our MQL Signal Service?

🔹 Direct connection to our master account via MQL5.com Signal – no manual copying needed

🔹 Receive trades instantly on your MT4/MT5

🔹 Transparent and consistent performance

🔹 Backed by the same system that powers our IMFinityFX Capital Growth Program

📈 Suitable For:

Beginner traders who want to mirror pro trades

Busy professionals looking for hands-free trading

Investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk

💼 Recommended Broker:

To get the best execution and optimal copying experience, use LiteFinance:

🔗 Sign up with LiteFinance

👉 For Existing Clients (IB Change Request) 👉

Login to Your LiteFinance Account 👉

Contact LiteFinance Support

Request

IB change

to our IB ID:

820691625





💬 Join Our Community:

Connect with other traders, get updates, and track our performance in real time.

👉 Discord Invite Link: https://discord.com/invite/fBTUMe7kxD

⚠ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.