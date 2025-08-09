SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / IMFinityFX Capital Growth
Sheik Zahirul Islam

IMFinityFX Capital Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39.99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
52
Profit Trade:
32 (61.53%)
Loss Trade:
20 (38.46%)
Best Trade:
16.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
80.91 USD (815 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-125.35 USD (1 227 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (26.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
26.97 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.07
Attività di trading:
0.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.21%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.60
Long Trade:
33 (63.46%)
Short Trade:
19 (36.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.65
Profitto previsto:
-0.85 USD
Profitto medio:
2.53 USD
Perdita media:
-6.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-25.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25.26 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-2.63%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
61.08 USD
Massimale:
73.62 USD (3.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.84% (72.80 USD)
Per equità:
0.29% (5.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
GBPUSD 21
AUDUSD 4
USDCAD 1
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -51
GBPUSD 0
AUDUSD 5
USDCAD 0
XAUUSD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -645
GBPUSD 94
AUDUSD 64
USDCAD 8
XAUUSD 67
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.64 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -25.26 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.21 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.63 × 1263
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 119
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 956
Exness-MT5Real7
2.09 × 579
RocoBroker-Ltd
2.10 × 93
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
2.57 × 200
Exness-MT5Real17
3.85 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
4.82 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
7.17 × 47
🚀 IMFinityFX Capital Growth – MQL Signal Service 🚀

Welcome to the official MQL Signal Service of IMFinityFX Signal & Copy Trading Service — designed for traders who want to grow their accounts with precision, discipline, and a proven liquidity-based Smart Money Concept strategy.

📌 Our Strategy Includes:
✅ Liquidity-based Smart Money Concept (SMC)
✅ Institutional Order Flow Analysis
Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
CHoCH & BOS confirmations
✅ Low-risk, high-probability trade entries
1% risk per trade (reduced to 0.5% in drawdown)

💡 Why Choose Our MQL Signal Service?
🔹 Direct connection to our master account via MQL5.com Signal – no manual copying needed
🔹 Receive trades instantly on your MT4/MT5
🔹 Transparent and consistent performance
🔹 Backed by the same system that powers our IMFinityFX Capital Growth Program

📈 Suitable For:

  • Beginner traders who want to mirror pro trades

  • Busy professionals looking for hands-free trading

  • Investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk

💼 Recommended Broker:
To get the best execution and optimal copying experience, use LiteFinance:

🔗 Sign up with LiteFinance

👉 For Existing Clients (IB Change Request) 👉 Login to Your LiteFinance Account 👉 Contact LiteFinance Support Request IB change to our IB ID: 820691625


💬 Join Our Community:
Connect with other traders, get updates, and track our performance in real time.
👉 Discord Invite Link: https://discord.com/invite/fBTUMe7kxD

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 15:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.22 14:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 13:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.09 18:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.09 18:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.09 18:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.09 18:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.09 18:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
IMFinityFX Capital Growth
39.99USD al mese
-2%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
7
30%
52
61%
1%
0.64
-0.85
USD
4%
1:500
