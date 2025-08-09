- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|GBPUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-51
|GBPUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|0
|XAUUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-645
|GBPUSD
|94
|AUDUSD
|64
|USDCAD
|8
|XAUUSD
|67
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.33 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 1263
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.91 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.67 × 956
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.09 × 579
|
RocoBroker-Ltd
|2.10 × 93
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|2.57 × 200
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|3.85 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.82 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|7.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|7.17 × 47
🚀 IMFinityFX Capital Growth – MQL Signal Service 🚀
Welcome to the official MQL Signal Service of IMFinityFX Signal & Copy Trading Service — designed for traders who want to grow their accounts with precision, discipline, and a proven liquidity-based Smart Money Concept strategy.
📌 Our Strategy Includes:
✅ Liquidity-based Smart Money Concept (SMC)
✅ Institutional Order Flow Analysis
✅ Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
✅ CHoCH & BOS confirmations
✅ Low-risk, high-probability trade entries
✅ 1% risk per trade (reduced to 0.5% in drawdown)
💡 Why Choose Our MQL Signal Service?
🔹 Direct connection to our master account via MQL5.com Signal – no manual copying needed
🔹 Receive trades instantly on your MT4/MT5
🔹 Transparent and consistent performance
🔹 Backed by the same system that powers our IMFinityFX Capital Growth Program
📈 Suitable For:
-
Beginner traders who want to mirror pro trades
-
Busy professionals looking for hands-free trading
-
Investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk
💼 Recommended Broker:
To get the best execution and optimal copying experience, use LiteFinance:
💬 Join Our Community:
Connect with other traders, get updates, and track our performance in real time.
👉 Discord Invite Link: https://discord.com/invite/fBTUMe7kxD
⚠ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.
