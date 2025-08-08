SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Jepeye
Erry Irawan

Jepeye

Erry Irawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
2 / 357 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 831%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
67
Profit Trade:
54 (80.59%)
Loss Trade:
13 (19.40%)
Best Trade:
29.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
255.65 USD (16 913 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29.77 USD (2 869 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (75.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
75.30 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.57
Attività di trading:
77.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
72.56%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
27.18
Long Trade:
23 (34.33%)
Short Trade:
44 (65.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.59
Profitto previsto:
3.37 USD
Profitto medio:
4.73 USD
Perdita media:
-2.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-8.31 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.31 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
448.06%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
8.31 USD (9.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.79% (8.31 USD)
Per equità:
42.39% (80.83 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 49
USDJPY 12
EURJPY 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 152
USDJPY 61
EURJPY 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 8.6K
USDJPY 3.9K
EURJPY 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.62 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.31 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.13 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.35 × 63
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 8
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.50 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.81 × 165
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.89 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.09 × 240
XMGlobal-MT5
1.20 × 5
Alpari-MT5
1.27 × 22
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.47 × 159
GTioMarketsPty-Live
1.75 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.37 × 312
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.25 × 28
VantageInternational-Live
6.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5
6.82 × 67
RoboForex-Pro
10.16 × 117
FBS-Real
11.47 × 68
- This is an automatic trading using EA based on martingale strategy on pair GBPJPY
- At certain times (such as NFP) it will be at a high drawdown
- For the security of your account, you should use funds at least the same as the provider or more


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 13:55
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 10:42
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 06:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 03:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 15:48
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 18:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 14:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.10 14:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 23:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 23:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 22:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.14 07:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
