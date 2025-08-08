- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
67
Profit Trade:
54 (80.59%)
Loss Trade:
13 (19.40%)
Best Trade:
29.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
255.65 USD (16 913 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-29.77 USD (2 869 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (75.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
75.30 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.57
Attività di trading:
77.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
72.56%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
27.18
Long Trade:
23 (34.33%)
Short Trade:
44 (65.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.59
Profitto previsto:
3.37 USD
Profitto medio:
4.73 USD
Perdita media:
-2.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-8.31 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.31 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
448.06%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
8.31 USD (9.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.79% (8.31 USD)
Per equità:
42.39% (80.83 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|49
|USDJPY
|12
|EURJPY
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|152
|USDJPY
|61
|EURJPY
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|8.6K
|USDJPY
|3.9K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.62 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.31 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.13 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.35 × 63
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 8
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.50 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.81 × 165
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.89 × 18
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.09 × 240
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|1.20 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.27 × 22
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.47 × 159
|
GTioMarketsPty-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.37 × 312
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.25 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live
|6.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.82 × 67
|
RoboForex-Pro
|10.16 × 117
|
FBS-Real
|11.47 × 68
- This is an automatic trading using EA based on martingale strategy on pair GBPJPY
- At certain times (such as NFP) it will be at a high drawdown
- For the security of your account, you should use funds at least the same as the provider or more
- At certain times (such as NFP) it will be at a high drawdown
- For the security of your account, you should use funds at least the same as the provider or more
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
831%
2
357
USD
USD
191
USD
USD
7
64%
67
80%
77%
8.58
3.37
USD
USD
42%
1:500