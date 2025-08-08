SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Oracle Edge
Surat Piasiri

Oracle Edge

Surat Piasiri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
180
Profit Trade:
159 (88.33%)
Loss Trade:
21 (11.67%)
Best Trade:
29.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-27.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
441.77 USD (8 153 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-274.52 USD (3 927 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (32.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.96 USD (29)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
70.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.43%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.82
Long Trade:
131 (72.78%)
Short Trade:
49 (27.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
0.93 USD
Profitto medio:
2.78 USD
Perdita media:
-13.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-27.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-27.82 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
10.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.35 USD
Massimale:
28.76 USD (2.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.73% (28.05 USD)
Per equità:
30.17% (320.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CHFJPY 21
USDCAD 16
EURAUD 12
EURJPY 11
GBPUSD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
USDCHF 9
AUDCAD 9
EURUSD 9
NZDJPY 8
AUDJPY 7
NZDCAD 6
AUDUSD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
CADJPY 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD 3
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF 2
EURCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CHFJPY 18
USDCAD 8
EURAUD 11
EURJPY 14
GBPUSD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
USDCHF 11
AUDCAD 6
EURUSD 10
NZDJPY 0
AUDJPY 7
NZDCAD 4
AUDUSD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 7
CADJPY 6
GBPCAD 5
NZDUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 3
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 3
CADCHF 1
EURCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CHFJPY 594
USDCAD 99
EURAUD 372
EURJPY 377
GBPUSD 181
USDJPY 243
GBPJPY 295
USDCHF 174
AUDCAD 143
EURUSD 179
NZDJPY 65
AUDJPY 203
NZDCAD 109
AUDUSD 114
GBPNZD 161
GBPAUD 173
CADJPY 150
GBPCAD 236
NZDUSD 65
EURCAD 88
EURGBP 36
AUDCHF 34
GBPCHF 37
CADCHF 30
EURCHF 19
NZDCHF 15
AUDNZD 34
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.81 USD
Worst Trade: -28 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 29
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -27.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.04 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 35
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
Darwinex-Live
0.50 × 165
VTMarkets-Live
0.54 × 385
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 455
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.80 × 74
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.83 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.84 × 273
OxSecurities-Live
0.85 × 13
DooTechnology-Live
0.90 × 300
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.93 × 181
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.04 × 57
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
85 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Oracle Edge is a precision-built scalping signal that targets 28 major and cross FX pairs on 6 multiple strategies for each pair with a low-risk, high-discipline approach. The system opens a maximum of 2 trades per pair per strategy at any time, avoiding excessive exposure. It uses no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies, making it suitable for consistent and scalable account growth.

The algorithm adapts dynamically to market volatility and session behavior, operating most actively during high-liquidity periods (London & New York). It seeks to extract short bursts of profit from market inefficiencies with tight risk control and strong focus on equity protection.

  • Minimum deposit to follow this signal is 100 USD
  • Recommended leverage is 1:200 for optimal margin efficiency
  • Offering performance with an expected monthly profit of 10–20%
  • Maximum drawdown of 35%


Trade execution is smooth with brokers like Tickmill or ICMarkets, which offer tight spreads and low latency — ideal for copy trading scalping strategies.

This signal is perfect for traders who seek a low-drawdown, disciplined approach without overtrading. With consistent logic and clear risk limits, Oracle Edge offers an ideal balance between profit and protection.


⚠ Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves risk and capital loss is possible. Only invest funds you can afford to lose. Please note that I am only a Signal Provider, not a copy trading service operator. If you have any questions about how to start copying signals, please visit the official MetaTrader 5 guide here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.15 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 05:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.11 04:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.08 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.08 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.08 14:00
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.08 03:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 03:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 03:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 03:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Oracle Edge
40USD al mese
20%
0
0
USD
667
USD
8
100%
180
88%
70%
1.60
0.93
USD
30%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.