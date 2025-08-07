SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / BTC 100 GO
Yu Lun Liu

BTC 100 GO

Yu Lun Liu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 384%
ECMarkets-Live01
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
451
Profit Trade:
354 (78.49%)
Loss Trade:
97 (21.51%)
Best Trade:
9.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
449.07 USD (4 375 457 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-222.25 USD (2 107 159 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (12.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
21.88 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
21.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
37.39%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
10.79
Long Trade:
231 (51.22%)
Short Trade:
220 (48.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.02
Profitto previsto:
0.50 USD
Profitto medio:
1.27 USD
Perdita media:
-2.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-17.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.20 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
100.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.55 USD
Massimale:
21.03 USD (6.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.97% (21.03 USD)
Per equità:
42.51% (69.76 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD' 451
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD' 227
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD' 2.3M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.29 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -17.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ECMarkets-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📉 Strategy Overview – Auto1491 Precision Reversal BTC EA

The Auto1491 Precision Reversal EA is designed to identify high-probability short entries during sharp downtrends, aiming to capitalize on short-lived rebounds within volatile markets. Its core logic filters out weak signals and targets only moments of exhaustion where a temporary price reversal is most likely.

Once triggered, the system enters decisively and exits quickly to lock in gains before momentum shifts again. This approach helps avoid prolonged exposure and minimizes risk during unstable market phases.

Key Features:

  • 📌 Detects high-quality pullback zones in strong bearish trends

  • 📌 Fast-in, fast-out execution to secure profits efficiently

  • 📌 Automatically scales position size based on market progression

  • 📌 Includes built-in capital protection and time-based exit controls

The EA works across various instruments and is especially effective in high-volatility environments such as commodities or crypto markets. Its smart execution makes it ideal for traders seeking tactical entries and efficient exits without manual intervention.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.29 02:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.29 01:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.10 05:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.10 04:24
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.08 00:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.08 00:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
BTC 100 GO
30USD al mese
384%
0
0
USD
127
USD
9
100%
451
78%
21%
2.02
0.50
USD
43%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.