Utilizing my own ORBstruction strategy, I m risking 3% per trade. ORBstruction EA will only be trading XAUUSD (GOLD) and USDJPY for FOREX pair. Will add more pairs to the strategy upon optimization.



Feel free to set your own risk % per trade if you are interested in copying my trades.



Please read the information below to find our more about this signal and why it is so reliable. :-)





ORBstruction is a professional signal service that capitalizes on one of the most reliable trading patterns in forex: Opening Range Breakouts (ORB). Our signals identify precise entry points when price breaks out of the early session range, capturing explosive moves with surgical precision.





Key Signal Features

Precise Entry Timing

Smart range detection during user-defined hours (default: 3:05 AM - 6:00 AM)

Automated breakout identification above/below established ranges

Dual pending order signals (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) for maximum opportunity capture

Advanced Risk Management

Percentage-based position sizing with customizable risk per trade

Dynamic stop losses calculated from actual entry prices (not range levels)

Optional take profit targets based on percentage of entry price

Intelligent slippage protection with broker-compliant order placement

Smart Session Management

Automatic daily reset for fresh range calculations

Time-based position closure to avoid overnight exposure

Late-attachment protection - won't trade on stale ranges if signal starts mid-session

Customizable trading hours to match your preferred sessions

Professional Execution

Institutional-grade range visualization with high/low labels

Real-time signal status updates

Multi-timeframe compatibility for range calculation

Broker-agnostic operation works with any MT4/MT5 broker