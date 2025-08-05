SegnaliSezioni
Alexsander Neves Bomfim

AurusV2sal23

Alexsander Neves Bomfim
0 recensioni
94 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 -24%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 781
Profit Trade:
1 962 (70.55%)
Loss Trade:
819 (29.45%)
Best Trade:
1 331.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 897.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 108.63 USD (39 362 506 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23 921.05 USD (31 385 264 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (260.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 331.18 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
35.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
82.76%
Ultimo trade:
15 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.04
Long Trade:
1 530 (55.02%)
Short Trade:
1 251 (44.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
12.29 USD
Perdita media:
-29.21 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-373.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 886.12 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-28.62%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
518.69 USD
Massimale:
5 303.35 USD (42.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
64.21% (4 957.05 USD)
Per equità:
36.98% (276.44 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 789
XAUUSD 610
BTCUSD 535
ETHUSD 268
EURUSD 114
USDJPY 91
US500 79
GBPUSD 77
EURCAD 45
USDCAD 45
USDCHF 31
AUDUSD 29
EURAUD 20
AUDCHF 9
AUDJPY 9
CHFJPY 7
AUDNZD 6
EURJPY 5
XRPUSD 5
LTCUSD 4
USTEC 1
XAGUSD 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 17
XAUUSD -548
BTCUSD 487
ETHUSD -207
EURUSD 86
USDJPY 26
US500 -3
GBPUSD 234
EURCAD 83
USDCAD 43
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 32
EURAUD -3
AUDCHF 17
AUDJPY -3
CHFJPY 7
AUDNZD -2
EURJPY -43
XRPUSD -3
LTCUSD -1
USTEC 1
XAGUSD -34
EURGBP 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 -91K
XAUUSD 14K
BTCUSD 8.2M
ETHUSD -188K
EURUSD -618
USDJPY -326
US500 -2.5K
GBPUSD 4.9K
EURCAD 451
USDCAD 4.6K
USDCHF -776
AUDUSD 2.4K
EURAUD -1.2K
AUDCHF 1.1K
AUDJPY -294
CHFJPY 746
AUDNZD -588
EURJPY -2.7K
XRPUSD -3.9K
LTCUSD -155
USTEC 3.1K
XAGUSD -66
EURGBP 11
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 331.18 USD
Worst Trade: -1 898 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +260.41 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -373.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.09 × 23
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.10 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.15 × 186
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
StriforSVG-Live
1.38 × 42
FusionMarkets-Live
1.44 × 165
85 più
💼 Professional Trading Signal – Focused on Sustainable Profit and Low Risk

This signal trades XAU/USD on a real cent account, using a strategy built on price behavior patterns and statistical probability. Each trade cycle starts only after filtering out sideways market conditions, ensuring smarter entries with minimal exposure.

📊 Strategy Highlights:

  • Monthly average profit: 3% to 5%

  • Maximum drawdown: below 10%

  • ✅ Real cent account with consistent live results for over 3 months

  • ✅ Simultaneous Buy/Sell entries with dynamic position sizing

  • ✅ Carefully managed reverse martingale logic

🔒 Risk Management First:

  • No aggressive lot increases

  • Capital preservation always takes priority

  • Trades only when market conditions are favorable

  • Verified results available for full transparency

⚙️ Recommended Settings for Subscribers:

  • Use a cent account with at least $100 balance

  • Reliable VPS with low latency for best copy accuracy

  • Set the same lot multiplier and risk configuration as shown in signal

📈 Best suited for investors who value consistency over hype, and who understand that sustainable growth in trading comes from discipline, risk control, and long-term vision.


