- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
160
Profit Trade:
106 (66.25%)
Loss Trade:
54 (33.75%)
Best Trade:
73.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
244.58 USD (12 200 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-128.72 USD (6 108 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (10.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
89.46 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
41.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.15%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.02
Long Trade:
71 (44.38%)
Short Trade:
89 (55.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
0.72 USD
Profitto medio:
2.31 USD
Perdita media:
-2.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-1.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-28.80 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
6.76%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
20.25 USD
Massimale:
28.80 USD (2.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.55% (25.69 USD)
Per equità:
1.18% (11.71 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|GBPUSD
|33
|EURUSD
|32
|AUDCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDUSD
|9
|GBPAUD
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|EURAUD
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURNZD
|3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|44
|EURUSD
|64
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPAUD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|EURAUD
|-3
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|-1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|-65
|AUDNZD
|53
|AUDUSD
|146
|GBPAUD
|-382
|EURGBP
|126
|EURAUD
|-348
|NZDUSD
|89
|EURNZD
|-52
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +73.05 USD
Worst Trade: -29 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.77 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.31 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 26
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.81 × 837
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.95 × 177
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.03 × 2030
Exness-Real17
|1.13 × 198
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 840
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.35 × 150
1) UpperTradeFX – Technical EA Scalping
Focused on consistent, low-risk growth through precise technical scalping.
2) UpperTradeFX MT5 – Automated Technical System with Recovery Logic
A fully automated EA designed to capture short-term price movements, enhanced with scaling recovery logic for stable performance over time.
I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.
Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx
