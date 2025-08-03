SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / UpperTradeFX Major
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX Major

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
160
Profit Trade:
106 (66.25%)
Loss Trade:
54 (33.75%)
Best Trade:
73.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
244.58 USD (12 200 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-128.72 USD (6 108 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (10.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
89.46 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
41.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.15%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.02
Long Trade:
71 (44.38%)
Short Trade:
89 (55.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
0.72 USD
Profitto medio:
2.31 USD
Perdita media:
-2.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-1.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-28.80 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
6.76%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
20.25 USD
Massimale:
28.80 USD (2.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.55% (25.69 USD)
Per equità:
1.18% (11.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 32
AUDCAD 11
AUDNZD 10
AUDUSD 9
GBPAUD 9
EURGBP 8
EURAUD 6
NZDUSD 5
EURNZD 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 0
GBPUSD 44
EURUSD 64
AUDCAD 6
AUDNZD 1
AUDUSD 3
GBPAUD 0
EURGBP 1
EURAUD -3
NZDUSD 1
EURNZD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 2.8K
EURUSD 2.1K
AUDCAD -65
AUDNZD 53
AUDUSD 146
GBPAUD -382
EURGBP 126
EURAUD -348
NZDUSD 89
EURNZD -52
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +73.05 USD
Worst Trade: -29 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.77 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.31 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.42 × 26
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.81 × 837
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.95 × 177
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.03 × 2030
Exness-Real17
1.13 × 198
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.19 × 840
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.35 × 150
64 più
1) UpperTradeFX – Technical EA Scalping
Focused on consistent, low-risk growth through precise technical scalping.

2) UpperTradeFX MT5 – Automated Technical System with Recovery Logic
A fully automated EA designed to capture short-term price movements, enhanced with scaling recovery logic for stable performance over time.

I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 19:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 02:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.05 21:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.03 23:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.03 23:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.03 23:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.03 21:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.03 21:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.03 21:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.03 21:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.03 21:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
UpperTradeFX Major
30USD al mese
5%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
8
93%
160
66%
41%
1.90
0.72
USD
3%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.