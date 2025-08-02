SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Directional Trading Mt5
Babak Karimli

Directional Trading Mt5

Babak Karimli
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 270%
CFI11-Real
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
79
Profit Trade:
68 (86.07%)
Loss Trade:
11 (13.92%)
Best Trade:
919.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-223.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 900.47 USD (300 380 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-423.85 USD (1 902 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (3 920.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 920.99 USD (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.46
Attività di trading:
87.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
126.91%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
32.67
Long Trade:
72 (91.14%)
Short Trade:
7 (8.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
18.64
Profitto previsto:
94.64 USD
Profitto medio:
116.18 USD
Perdita media:
-38.53 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-62.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-223.00 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
85.43%
Previsione annuale:
1 036.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
228.85 USD (13.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.83% (228.85 USD)
Per equità:
25.81% (3 006.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD_ 55
EURGBP_ 6
XAGUSD_ 5
GBPUSD_ 4
XAUUSD_ 3
GBPJPY_ 1
#US$indx_Z5 1
AUDJPY_ 1
AUDUSD_ 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD_ 4.2K
EURGBP_ 458
XAGUSD_ 1.9K
GBPUSD_ 238
XAUUSD_ 859
GBPJPY_ 27
#US$indx_Z5 -61
AUDJPY_ -1
AUDUSD_ 89
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD_ 21K
EURGBP_ 831
XAGUSD_ 73K
GBPUSD_ 1.2K
XAUUSD_ 86K
GBPJPY_ 399
#US$indx_Z5 -60
AUDJPY_ -2
AUDUSD_ 88
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +919.35 USD
Worst Trade: -223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 920.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -62.35 USD

The Signal is launched according to the Directional Trading forecast. The buy-only or sell-only trades are opened as per our bullish or bearish forecasts made for the further period of time — several weeks or months. Not excluded is that in the long-term flat trend, both buy and sell trades can be made simultaneously.

Recommended real account type: Hedge, Swap-free.

Recommended real account minimum deposit amount: usd 10,000.

Your expenses: 100 usd (signal monthly fee) + apprx 25 usd VPS = 125 usd total monthly expenses.

Your profit: minimum 30% monthly avarage out of the balance.

Good Luck!


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Directional Trading Mt5
100USD al mese
270%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
14
0%
79
86%
88%
18.63
94.64
USD
26%
1:100
Copia

