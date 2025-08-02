- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD_
|55
|EURGBP_
|6
|XAGUSD_
|5
|GBPUSD_
|4
|XAUUSD_
|3
|GBPJPY_
|1
|#US$indx_Z5
|1
|AUDJPY_
|1
|AUDUSD_
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD_
|4.2K
|EURGBP_
|458
|XAGUSD_
|1.9K
|GBPUSD_
|238
|XAUUSD_
|859
|GBPJPY_
|27
|#US$indx_Z5
|-61
|AUDJPY_
|-1
|AUDUSD_
|89
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD_
|21K
|EURGBP_
|831
|XAGUSD_
|73K
|GBPUSD_
|1.2K
|XAUUSD_
|86K
|GBPJPY_
|399
|#US$indx_Z5
|-60
|AUDJPY_
|-2
|AUDUSD_
|88
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CFI11-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
The Signal is launched according to the Directional Trading forecast. The buy-only or sell-only trades are opened as per our bullish or bearish forecasts made for the further period of time — several weeks or months. Not excluded is that in the long-term flat trend, both buy and sell trades can be made simultaneously.
Recommended real account type: Hedge, Swap-free.
Recommended real account minimum deposit amount: usd 10,000.
Your expenses: 100 usd (signal monthly fee) + apprx 25 usd VPS = 125 usd total monthly expenses.
Your profit: minimum 30% monthly avarage out of the balance.
Good Luck!
The MT5 Wise Trader is broadcasting the best signal options for entering and exiting the market.
USD
USD
USD