Trade:
626
Profit Trade:
545 (87.06%)
Loss Trade:
81 (12.94%)
Best Trade:
100.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-71.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 508.55 USD (86 675 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 404.25 USD (21 237 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
310 (302.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
625.14 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
2.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.30%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
61
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
4.44
Long Trade:
354 (56.55%)
Short Trade:
272 (43.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.50
Profitto previsto:
3.36 USD
Profitto medio:
6.44 USD
Perdita media:
-17.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-440.09 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-440.09 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
45.59%
Previsione annuale:
553.11%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
473.86 USD (48.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.89% (473.86 USD)
Per equità:
41.36% (970.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|411
|XAUUSD
|126
|GBPUSD
|43
|EURUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|13
|GBPCHF
|10
|GBPNZD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|206
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|-25
|EURUSD
|-430
|USDJPY
|41
|GBPCHF
|86
|GBPNZD
|-86
|EURAUD
|18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|40K
|XAUUSD
|30K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|-6.8K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPCHF
|802
|GBPNZD
|-1.4K
|EURAUD
|301
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 6
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.31 × 160
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.43 × 643
|
Exness-Real17
|0.57 × 410
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.62 × 191
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.78 × 114
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.82 × 44
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.98 × 517
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.29 × 86
It uses institutional trading strategy to target 15 to 25% profit every month at low risk.
SL (Stop loss): Yes
Maximum trade holding period: 48 hours, so you will sleep well over the nights.
Note that we accept losses when necessary and work to recover them fast.
Also we do not trade everyday but you will get good profits at the end of your subscription.
