Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / The Best
Ifeanyi Obi

The Best

Ifeanyi Obi
1 recensione
Affidabilità
39 settimane
2 / 5.3K USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 793%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
626
Profit Trade:
545 (87.06%)
Loss Trade:
81 (12.94%)
Best Trade:
100.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-71.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 508.55 USD (86 675 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 404.25 USD (21 237 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
310 (302.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
625.14 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
2.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.30%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
61
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
4.44
Long Trade:
354 (56.55%)
Short Trade:
272 (43.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.50
Profitto previsto:
3.36 USD
Profitto medio:
6.44 USD
Perdita media:
-17.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-440.09 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-440.09 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
45.59%
Previsione annuale:
553.11%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
473.86 USD (48.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.89% (473.86 USD)
Per equità:
41.36% (970.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 411
XAUUSD 126
GBPUSD 43
EURUSD 16
USDJPY 13
GBPCHF 10
GBPNZD 4
EURAUD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 206
XAUUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD -25
EURUSD -430
USDJPY 41
GBPCHF 86
GBPNZD -86
EURAUD 18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 40K
XAUUSD 30K
GBPUSD 1.8K
EURUSD -6.8K
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPCHF 802
GBPNZD -1.4K
EURAUD 301
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +100.49 USD
Worst Trade: -71 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +302.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -440.09 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.31 × 160
RoboForex-ECN
0.43 × 643
Exness-Real17
0.57 × 410
ThreeTrader-Live
0.62 × 191
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.78 × 114
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.82 × 44
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.98 × 517
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.29 × 86
69 più
It uses institutional trading strategy to target 15 to 25% profit every month at low risk.
SL (Stop loss): Yes
Maximum trade holding period: 48 hours, so you will sleep well over the nights.

Note that we accept losses when necessary and work to recover them fast.

Also we do not trade everyday but you will get good profits at the end of your subscription.

Valutazione media:
Zacky
43
Zacky 2025.09.25 03:15 
 

Making good profits at controlled risk. Superb!. Keep it up.

2025.08.14 06:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 16:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 13:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
