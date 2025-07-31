SegnaliSezioni
Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa

Samaitamutasa

Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa
0 recensioni
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -37%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 259
Profit Trade:
581 (46.14%)
Loss Trade:
678 (53.85%)
Best Trade:
49.96 GBP
Worst Trade:
-76.32 GBP
Profitto lordo:
4 357.83 GBP (169 984 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 474.87 GBP (209 322 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (55.31 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
166.95 GBP (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.07
Attività di trading:
73.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.25%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
240
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.99
Long Trade:
638 (50.68%)
Short Trade:
621 (49.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.80
Profitto previsto:
-0.89 GBP
Profitto medio:
7.50 GBP
Perdita media:
-8.08 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-148.75 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-268.21 GBP (8)
Crescita mensile:
-28.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 128.49 GBP
Massimale:
1 128.49 GBP (37.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
37.62% (1 128.49 GBP)
Per equità:
14.69% (325.69 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 118
GBPJPY 116
EURAUD 109
EURJPY 109
GBPCAD 109
GBPAUD 106
EURUSD 104
GBPUSD 103
EURCAD 101
AUDUSD 100
USDCHF 93
USDCAD 91
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -19
GBPJPY -272
EURAUD -126
EURJPY -292
GBPCAD -131
GBPAUD -171
EURUSD -33
GBPUSD -214
EURCAD -56
AUDUSD -126
USDCHF -52
USDCAD 51
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY -2.7K
GBPJPY -8.2K
EURAUD -1.3K
EURJPY -7.2K
GBPCAD -7K
GBPAUD -1.8K
EURUSD -239
GBPUSD -7.2K
EURCAD -1.8K
AUDUSD -3.0K
USDCHF -605
USDCAD 1.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.96 GBP
Worst Trade: -76 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.31 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -148.75 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
LEO-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.20 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.73 × 93
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.91 × 66
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.01 × 611
FPMarkets-Live4
1.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1.33 × 3
EurotradeSA-Live01
1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.57 × 296
Exness-Real17
1.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.72 × 29
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
131 più
AI Powered Trading Strategy tested over a 13 year period.
Every trade has a TP and a SL , Trades Start at 01:20 and Finish at 23:45 ICMarkets Server Time on the same day.
Trading Time Frames 15Min , Hrly and Daily.
10% maximum loss per day.

Your Recommended Copy Trades Money Management is as follows.
If My Account has £1000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be exactly my lot sizes.
If My Account has £2000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be half of my lot sizes.
If My Account has £3000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be one third of my lot sizes.

Your Expected Average Copy Trades Returns are as follows.
Start with £1000 to trade and the target result should be around £80 per month.
Start with £2000 to trade and the target result should be around £160 per month.
Start with £3000 to trade and the target result should be around £240 per month.


It is recommended to start copying my trades at the beginning of the month instead of starting n the middle of the month for easy calculations of the lot sizes.

Please feel free to contact me on my gmail account bettingtrades@gmail.com if you have any questions.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.05 06:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.04 02:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.04 02:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 01:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.04 01:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 01:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 00:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.04 00:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.02 19:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.02 19:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 06:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 06:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 06:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
