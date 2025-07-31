AI Powered Trading Strategy tested over a 13 year period.

Every trade has a TP and a SL , Trades Start at 01:20 and Finish at 23:45 ICMarkets Server Time on the same day.

Trading Time Frames 15Min , Hrly and Daily.

10% maximum loss per day.





Your Recommended Copy Trades Money Management is as follows.

If My Account has £1000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be exactly my lot sizes.

If My Account has £2000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be half of my lot sizes.

If My Account has £3000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be one third of my lot sizes.





Your Expected Average Copy Trades Returns are as follows.

Start with £1000 to trade and the target result should be around £80 per month.

Start with £2000 to trade and the target result should be around £160 per month.

Start with £3000 to trade and the target result should be around £240 per month.



It is recommended to start copying my trades at the beginning of the month instead of starting n the middle of the month for easy calculations of the lot sizes.

Please feel free to contact me on my gmail account bettingtrades@gmail.com if you have any questions.