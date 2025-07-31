- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 259
Profit Trade:
581 (46.14%)
Loss Trade:
678 (53.85%)
Best Trade:
49.96 GBP
Worst Trade:
-76.32 GBP
Profitto lordo:
4 357.83 GBP (169 984 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 474.87 GBP (209 322 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (55.31 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
166.95 GBP (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.07
Attività di trading:
73.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.25%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
240
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.99
Long Trade:
638 (50.68%)
Short Trade:
621 (49.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.80
Profitto previsto:
-0.89 GBP
Profitto medio:
7.50 GBP
Perdita media:
-8.08 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-148.75 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-268.21 GBP (8)
Crescita mensile:
-28.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 128.49 GBP
Massimale:
1 128.49 GBP (37.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
37.62% (1 128.49 GBP)
Per equità:
14.69% (325.69 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|118
|GBPJPY
|116
|EURAUD
|109
|EURJPY
|109
|GBPCAD
|109
|GBPAUD
|106
|EURUSD
|104
|GBPUSD
|103
|EURCAD
|101
|AUDUSD
|100
|USDCHF
|93
|USDCAD
|91
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|-19
|GBPJPY
|-272
|EURAUD
|-126
|EURJPY
|-292
|GBPCAD
|-131
|GBPAUD
|-171
|EURUSD
|-33
|GBPUSD
|-214
|EURCAD
|-56
|AUDUSD
|-126
|USDCHF
|-52
|USDCAD
|51
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|-2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-8.2K
|EURAUD
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|-7.2K
|GBPCAD
|-7K
|GBPAUD
|-1.8K
|EURUSD
|-239
|GBPUSD
|-7.2K
|EURCAD
|-1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-3.0K
|USDCHF
|-605
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.96 GBP
Worst Trade: -76 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.31 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -148.75 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
LEO-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.20 × 5
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.69 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.73 × 93
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.91 × 66
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.01 × 611
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|1.14 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
|1.33 × 3
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|1.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.57 × 296
|
Exness-Real17
|1.70 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.71 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.72 × 29
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
AI Powered Trading Strategy tested over a 13 year period.
Every trade has a TP and a SL , Trades Start at 01:20 and Finish at 23:45 ICMarkets Server Time on the same day.
Trading Time Frames 15Min , Hrly and Daily.
10% maximum loss per day.
Your Recommended Copy Trades Money Management is as follows.
If My Account has £1000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be exactly my lot sizes.
If My Account has £2000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be half of my lot sizes.
If My Account has £3000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be one third of my lot sizes.
Your Expected Average Copy Trades Returns are as follows.
Start with £1000 to trade and the target result should be around £80 per month.
Start with £2000 to trade and the target result should be around £160 per month.
Start with £3000 to trade and the target result should be around £240 per month.
It is recommended to start copying my trades at the beginning of the month instead of starting n the middle of the month for easy calculations of the lot sizes.
Please feel free to contact me on my gmail account bettingtrades@gmail.com if you have any questions.
