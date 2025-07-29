SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MoinCapital
Torben Petersen

MoinCapital

Torben Petersen
0 recensioni
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
281
Profit Trade:
221 (78.64%)
Loss Trade:
60 (21.35%)
Best Trade:
40.61 EUR
Worst Trade:
-448.41 EUR
Profitto lordo:
472.20 EUR (51 778 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-755.64 EUR (84 426 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (72.01 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
72.01 EUR (29)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
98.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.75%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.61
Long Trade:
146 (51.96%)
Short Trade:
135 (48.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.62
Profitto previsto:
-1.01 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.14 EUR
Perdita media:
-12.59 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-6.18 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-448.41 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
-0.51%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
332.97 EUR
Massimale:
465.65 EUR (107.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.14% (465.70 EUR)
Per equità:
18.38% (446.86 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 30
GBPUSD 26
EURGBP 22
USDCHF 21
USDCAD 19
AUDSGD 18
EURUSD 15
AUDUSD 15
EURAUD 13
NZDUSD 13
EURNZD 13
CADCHF 13
GBPCAD 11
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 9
GBPAUD 7
NZDCAD 6
EURCHF 6
GBPCHF 5
BTCUSD 3
USDJPY 3
AUDCHF 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 24
GBPUSD 29
EURGBP 4
USDCHF 16
USDCAD 8
AUDSGD -2
EURUSD -49
AUDUSD 32
EURAUD 22
NZDUSD 24
EURNZD -19
CADCHF 11
GBPCAD 20
EURCAD 12
XAUUSD -439
GBPAUD -7
NZDCAD 5
EURCHF -13
GBPCHF 19
BTCUSD -8
USDJPY -12
AUDCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 2.3K
GBPUSD 329
EURGBP 741
USDCHF 1.2K
USDCAD 1.6K
AUDSGD -630
EURUSD -3.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
EURAUD 2.7K
NZDUSD 1.6K
EURNZD -787
CADCHF 821
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURCAD -1.3K
XAUUSD -4.1K
GBPAUD -1.2K
NZDCAD 748
EURCHF -927
GBPCHF 1.2K
BTCUSD -38K
USDJPY -357
AUDCHF -58
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.61 EUR
Worst Trade: -448 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 29
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +72.01 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.18 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.69 × 16
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.22 × 14967
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.03 × 329
FusionMarkets-Live
2.04 × 586
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.13 × 170
81 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Welcome to MoinCapital

This trading signal is based on a multi-strategy approach that combines several trading strategies. Each strategy operates with its own entry logic, risk parameters, and clearly defined stop-loss levels for every trade and trading cycle. The goal is to achieve consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

To ensure proper diversification and reduce exposure to individual currency fluctuations, risk is distributed across 15 different forex pairs. This diversified structure is designed to enhance stability and minimize the impact of short-term market volatility.

In order to accurately replicate this signal, we recommend the following minimum account requirements:

  • Minimum Capital: $2,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Broker Conditions: Low spreads and fast execution are highly recommended

Subscribers who do not meet these conditions may experience significantly different results, for which we cannot take responsibility. It is crucial to follow the setup guidelines to ensure alignment with the signal's risk and money management logic.

This is a long-term, risk-managed signal. While profits can vary depending on market conditions, capital preservation and disciplined risk allocation are always the top priorities.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the setup, feel free to contact me directly via the MQL5 platform.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 00:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.30 02:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 17:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.29 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MoinCapital
99USD al mese
-12%
0
0
USD
495
EUR
9
89%
281
78%
99%
0.62
-1.01
EUR
19%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.