Trade:
1 058
Profit Trade:
815 (77.03%)
Loss Trade:
243 (22.97%)
Best Trade:
29.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 305.46 USD (99 739 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-402.94 USD (34 590 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (23.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
59.43 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
98.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.38%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
67
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
31.30
Long Trade:
457 (43.19%)
Short Trade:
601 (56.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.24
Profitto previsto:
0.85 USD
Profitto medio:
1.60 USD
Perdita media:
-1.66 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-17.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-28.83 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
17.93%
Previsione annuale:
217.58%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.57 USD
Massimale:
28.83 USD (1.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.74% (28.83 USD)
Per equità:
21.32% (310.05 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|903
|AUDNZD
|52
|AUDUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|38
|EURJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|7
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|727
|AUDNZD
|11
|AUDUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|44
|EURJPY
|61
|GBPJPY
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|54K
|AUDNZD
|-1.2K
|AUDUSD
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.46 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -17.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.11 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.45 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.64 × 228
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.75 × 8
|
Exness-Real9
|0.79 × 42
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.05 × 63
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.26 × 4216
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.29 × 1326
This is a scalping strategy with an automated bot. It operates on an M5 EURUSD chart. It performs analysis using Classic Candlesticks (Bullish/Bearish), SMA20, Alligator, and Ichimoku.
The bot opens a sell or buy position based on its analysis and takes a profit of 5 pips. When the price moves against it, it opens a trade 10 pips away with the same lot as the first position (it does not use a martingale). This strategy allows for hedging and closing all positions with a positive overall balance.
Trading is 24/5, and a lot size of 0.01 for every $1,000 USD is recommended.
Since there is no SL (Stop Loss) per position, it has a built-in bot that monitors the float and protects the account when it reaches a -30% profit. Closing all trades is a method of capital protection in adverse market situations that are difficult to control.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
74%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
15
97%
1 058
77%
98%
3.23
0.85
USD
USD
21%
1:500