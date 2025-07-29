SegnaliSezioni
Jorge Xavier Torres Banos

JxTraderAbundance

Jorge Xavier Torres Banos
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 74%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 058
Profit Trade:
815 (77.03%)
Loss Trade:
243 (22.97%)
Best Trade:
29.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 305.46 USD (99 739 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-402.94 USD (34 590 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (23.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
59.43 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
98.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.38%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
67
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
31.30
Long Trade:
457 (43.19%)
Short Trade:
601 (56.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.24
Profitto previsto:
0.85 USD
Profitto medio:
1.60 USD
Perdita media:
-1.66 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-17.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-28.83 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
17.93%
Previsione annuale:
217.58%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.57 USD
Massimale:
28.83 USD (1.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.74% (28.83 USD)
Per equità:
21.32% (310.05 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 903
AUDNZD 52
AUDUSD 46
USDJPY 38
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY 7
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 727
AUDNZD 11
AUDUSD 46
USDJPY 44
EURJPY 61
GBPJPY 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 54K
AUDNZD -1.2K
AUDUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 4.8K
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPJPY 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.46 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -17.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live22" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.11 × 27
ICMarkets-Live14
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live20
0.45 × 104
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 23
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.64 × 228
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarkets-Live02
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.75 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.79 × 42
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.05 × 63
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.26 × 4216
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.29 × 1326
37 più
This is a scalping strategy with an automated bot. It operates on an M5 EURUSD chart. It performs analysis using Classic Candlesticks (Bullish/Bearish), SMA20, Alligator, and Ichimoku.

The bot opens a sell or buy position based on its analysis and takes a profit of 5 pips. When the price moves against it, it opens a trade 10 pips away with the same lot as the first position (it does not use a martingale). This strategy allows for hedging and closing all positions with a positive overall balance.

Trading is 24/5, and a lot size of 0.01 for every $1,000 USD is recommended.

Since there is no SL (Stop Loss) per position, it has a built-in bot that monitors the float and protects the account when it reaches a -30% profit. Closing all trades is a method of capital protection in adverse market situations that are difficult to control.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 16:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
